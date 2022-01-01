Go
Kanak

2211 4th ave

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa(Vegan)$5.00
Savory deep fried pastry puffs filled with mildy spiced potato and peas
Garlic Naan$3.00
Fresh garlic and olive oil
Butter Masala$12.00
A deliciously smooth butter, tomato and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic
Panner Tikka Appetizer$9.00
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in tandoor
Dal Soup$6.00
Lentils lightly cooked in vegetable stock
Biriyani$12.00
Basmati rice cooked with special blends of herbs and spices in an aromatic sauce
House Curry Specialty$12.00
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
Indian Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, chickpea,cucumber and Indian spices
Plain Naan$3.00
Olive oil and cilantro
Tikki Masala$12.00
A onion based curry cooked with garlic, ginger in a tomato sauce and spices
Location

seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
