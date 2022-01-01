Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
319 NE Thornton Pl • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
319 NE Thornton Pl
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Maple
The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.
Masala of India Cuisine
Serving Seattle's best Indian cuisine, made to order.
32 Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Modena
Come in and enjoy!