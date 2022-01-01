Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Ramen

Fort st George 601 S king St

review star

No reviews yet

601 S king St

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Pork and Kimchi

$13.00

Calamari

$10.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Fried Chicken

$15.00

French Fries

$6.50

Garlic French Fries

$10.00

Spicy Cheese Fries

$11.00

Beef tongue

$16.00

Deep fried Oyster

$15.00

Kashiwa Senbei

$13.00

Mentaiko Omuretsu

$12.00

Potato Croquette

$10.00

Squid Butter

$15.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

French Fries with Curry

$11.00

Spinach Goma

$8.00

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$13.00

Bento

Bento

$21.00

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$20.00

Tempura Soba

$18.00

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Zaru Soba

$14.00

Zaru Udon

$14.00

Tempura Zaru Soba

$18.00

Tempura Zaru Udon

$18.00

Hot Udon

$14.00

Hot Soba

$14.00

Curry Udon

$18.00

Kimchee Udon

$18.00

Donburi

Katsu Don

$17.00

Oyako Don

$16.00

Ten Don

$18.00

Vegetable Ten Don

$17.00

Unagi Don

$20.00

Buta kimchee Donburi

$17.00

Spaghetti

Meat Spa

$16.00

Meat spaghetti with Garlic Mayo

$17.00

Hamburger steak Meat Spa

$20.00

H Curry Spa

$20.00

Curry Spa

$18.00

Tarako

$18.00

Tarako & Kimchee Spa

$20.00

Fried Rice

Omerice

$15.00

Yakibuta Chahan

$14.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Salad

Smoked Salmon & Avocado

$15.00

Spinach salad

$12.00

Shabu Shabu Salad

$13.00

Tofu Salad

$11.00

Doria

Bacon & Egg

$15.00

Bacon & Mushroom

$15.00

Broccoli & Mushroom

$15.00

Shrimp & Mushroom

$17.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$17.50

Side order for TOGO

Fukujinzuke

$1.00

Japanese Mayo

$1.50

Garlic mayo

$3.00

Miso soup

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Spa Salad

$5.00

Beverages (Copy)

Coffee F

$7.00

Banana Milk

$7.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Pop

$3.50

Juice

$5.00

Hot water

Caopico Soda

$5.50

Ginger beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The place we meet friends. To celebrate and commiserate. The place we drink and eat until we can't breath.

Location

601 S king St, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Fort st George image
Fort st George image
Fort st George image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marination - South Lake Union
orange starNo Reviews
2000 6th Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
orange star4.0 • 2,006
2311 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar Green - SLU
orange starNo Reviews
500 TERRY AVE N SEATTLE, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki - 210 Westlake Ave
orange star4.6 • 531
210 Westlake Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
orange star4.4 • 505
1550 15th Ave. Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston