Seattle Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Popular items
|Cauliflower
|$10.00
Tempura fried cauliflower, spicyblack bean sauce, toasted cashews,cilantro
|Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Hamachi Sushi
|$4.00
Yellowtail
|Maguro Sushi
|$4.00
Tuna
|Sake Sushi
|$4.00
Salmon
More about Ba Bar Green
Ba Bar Green
500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|Chorizo Bánh Mì
|$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeño, vegan mayo, cilantro, soyrizo, Maggi, toasted baguette.
|Kabocha & Sweet Potato Laksa
|$17.50
Red curry, coconut milk, kabocha squash, sweet potato, tofu crackling, tofu puffs, lemongrass tofu, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onion, fried shallots, rice noodles.
|Braised Tofu Bánh Mì
|$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, soy braised tofu, toasted baguette.
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
SALADS
BB's Teriyaki Grill
4221 University Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant
|$11.00
tender eggplant strips, bird's eye chilies, fresh ginger and garlic, fresh herbs. *spicy
|Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb
|$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
|Chinese Greens
|$12.00
dried chilies, garlic (vegan, gluten free)
More about BB's Teriyaki
BB's Teriyaki
210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
More about Marination
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Aloha Tots
|$10.50
Tater tots, Kalua pork, kimchi sauce**, mayo, scallions, sunny-up egg*
**contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Kalua Pork Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
|Miso Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
More about Super Six
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|SPAM Musubi
|$4.50
Seared SPAM, white rice with furikake, nori.
|Hand Cut Fries (GF)
|$7.00
Hand-cut and double-fried. Served with Aloha.
|Aloha Fries
|$12.25
Hand-cut fries, kalua pork, kimchi mayo**, scallions, and sunny-up egg*
*may contain under-cooked meat, fish or egg
** kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste**
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
|Silky Chickpea Curd
|$7.00
pickled chilies, shallots, peanuts, cilantro (vegan, trace amounts of gluten)
|Dan Dan Noodles w/ Pork
|$13.00
sichuan pepper, chili oil, sesame, pickles (sichuan classic, served hot)