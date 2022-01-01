Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Seattle restaurants
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Seattle

Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower$10.00
Tempura fried cauliflower, spicyblack bean sauce, toasted cashews,cilantro
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Bamboo Sushi
Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamachi Sushi$4.00
Yellowtail
Maguro Sushi$4.00
Tuna
Sake Sushi$4.00
Salmon
More about Momiji
Ba Bar Green image

 

Ba Bar Green

500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Bánh Mì$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeño, vegan mayo, cilantro, soyrizo, Maggi, toasted baguette.
Kabocha & Sweet Potato Laksa$17.50
Red curry, coconut milk, kabocha squash, sweet potato, tofu crackling, tofu puffs, lemongrass tofu, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onion, fried shallots, rice noodles.
Braised Tofu Bánh Mì$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, soy braised tofu, toasted baguette.
More about Ba Bar Green
BB's Teriyaki Grill image

SALADS

BB's Teriyaki Grill

4221 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.00
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Eggplant$11.00
tender eggplant strips, bird's eye chilies, fresh ginger and garlic, fresh herbs. *spicy
Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
Chinese Greens$12.00
dried chilies, garlic (vegan, gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
BB's Teriyaki image

 

BB's Teriyaki

210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
Fountain Drink$2.00
More about BB's Teriyaki
Marination image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aloha Tots$10.50
Tater tots, Kalua pork, kimchi sauce**, mayo, scallions, sunny-up egg*
**contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Kalua Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Miso Chicken Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
More about Marination
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SPAM Musubi$4.50
Seared SPAM, white rice with furikake, nori.
Hand Cut Fries (GF)$7.00
Hand-cut and double-fried. Served with Aloha.
Aloha Fries$12.25
Hand-cut fries, kalua pork, kimchi mayo**, scallions, and sunny-up egg*
*may contain under-cooked meat, fish or egg
** kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste**
More about Super Six
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
Silky Chickpea Curd$7.00
pickled chilies, shallots, peanuts, cilantro (vegan, trace amounts of gluten)
Dan Dan Noodles w/ Pork$13.00
sichuan pepper, chili oil, sesame, pickles (sichuan classic, served hot)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Fort st George image

 

Fort st George

601 S king St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fort st George
Restaurant banner

 

Lunar Foods

3804 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Won Ton Soup$7.00
BBQ pork$10.99
Jumex$2.50
More about Lunar Foods

