La Esquina - SoHo

TACOS • TAPAS

114 Kenmare St • $$

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)

Popular Items

TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
QUESADILLA SIMPLE$6.25
Queso Chihuahua & pico de gallo
GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA (5oz)$9.50
La Esquina signature Guacamole
BISTEC CON QUESO TACO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
ELOTE CALLEJERO$7.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
EL BOWL$11.00
White rice, black beans, artisanal greens, avocado, watermelon radish, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, pico de gallo, avocado salsa
LA ESQUINA CHIPS$2.00
La Esquina Signature Organic NON-GMO Tortilla Chips.
POLLO TACO$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa,
cilantro & onion
TORTILLA SOUP$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

114 Kenmare St

New York NY

Sunday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
