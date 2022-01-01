Lago East Bank
Lago East Bank
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1091 W 10th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1091 W 10th St
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Literary Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Martha On The Fly
Serving up scratch made, elevated nostalgia!
Prosperity Social Club
Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.
Hi and Dry
Come in and enjoy!