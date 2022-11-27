Restaurant header imageView gallery

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

2187 W. 14th

Cleveland, OH 44113

Admission

Adult Ticket

$20.00

Drink / Appitizer Tickets

Drink / Appetizer Ticket

$1.00

Donation

Would you like to give a Donation? All proceeds go the Annunciation Church and its ministries.
$5 Donation

$5 Donation

$5.00
$10 Donation

$10 Donation

$10.00
$25 Donation

$25 Donation

$25.00
$ 100 Donation

$ 100 Donation

$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Tremont Gyro Fest Drive-Thru. Come support our youth and get your hands on a tasty gyro for your Browns Game Day Tailgate Party.

2187 W. 14th, Cleveland, OH 44113

