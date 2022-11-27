Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Tremont Gyro Fest Drive-Thru. Come support our youth and get your hands on a tasty gyro for your Browns Game Day Tailgate Party.
Location
2187 W. 14th, Cleveland, OH 44113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant