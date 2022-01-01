Go
Little Pub

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
Popular Items

Hamburger Chopped Salad$16.00
fresh ground angus beef patty over a chopped salad of iceberg, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar jack and french fries all tossed in thousand island dressing
Build A Burger$12.00
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below.
there are no rules! it's your burger.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
a pizza sized quesadilla loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack, and pico. served with a cilantro-lime sour cream dip
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Patrol 2 Hot Wings$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
French Fries$3.00
World's Best Chicken Tenders$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Lil' Burger$8.00
most kids are good with this single slider and french fries. add a slider if you're feeling hungry.
Location

531 east Putnam Ave

Cos Cob CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
