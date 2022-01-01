Sandwiches
Los Compadres
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
612 Reviews
$
4381 Stewart Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
4381 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas NV 89110
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza
Come in and enjoy!
Los Compadres Meat Market
Come in and enjoy!
Paleteria La Mexicana
Handcrafted Ice-Cream & Snacks with Mexican homemade recipes.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Come in and enjoy!