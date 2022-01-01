Go
Manila Sunset

Manila Sunset specializes in a few but unique and hard-to-find Filipino foods such as Bibingkang Galapong and Puto Bumbong which are traditionally found in church plazas and roadside stalls only during the Christmas Season. Our best seller, Pancit Malabon is prepared from an original well-guarded recipe from the fishing village of Malabon from which the name of the delicacy came from. Even in the Philippines, there are only very few cooks who know how to prepare this delicacy.
Welcome to Manila Sunset. We cannot promise to give you the grandeur of the famous sunset at Manila Bay, but only the authentic taste of the Philippine cuisine and the country’s legendary hospitality.

9516 Sepulveda Blvd North

Popular Items

2 Entrees with Rice & Soup$10.95
Single Chicken BBQ Skewer$2.95
Skewered boneless chicken slices marinated in our Sunset spices.
Single Pork BBQ Skewer$2.95
Skewered pork slices marinated in our special Sunset spices.
Pancit Malabon Tray
Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimp, eggs, chicharron and vegetables (Photo shown is our Medium Tray).
Lumpia Shanghai
Mini crisp egg roll with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip.
Bibingka$3.95
Rice cake made from real “galapong”, eggs, milk, topped with white cheese and served grated coconut. *Gluten Free
Lumpia Sariwa (Single Serving)$5.25
Sauteed mixed vegetables rolled in a crepe-like wrapper with lettuce and peanuts, served with semi-sweet sauce. ***Contains Nuts.
Tortang Talong$3.95
Tortang talong, also known as eggplant omelet, is a fritter from Filipino cuisine made by pan-frying grilled whole eggplants dipped in an egg mixture. It is a popular breakfast and lunch meal in the Philippines.
Pancit Malabon (Single Serving)$5.25
Rice noodles topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon bits, vegetables and special Manila Sunset sauce.
Puto Bumbong$3.15
Purple rice, wet ground and steamed in bamboo tubes, topped with grated coconut, butter and sugar.
Location

9516 Sepulveda Blvd North

North Hills CA

Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
WaBa Grill

Jamba

Jamba

Kabob Bros

