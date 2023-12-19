BBQ CAB 15420 Parthenia St.
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Introducing BBQ CAB: A Taste Passed Down Through Generations, Now Available on DoorDash! At BBQ CAB, we don't just serve mouthwatering smoked meats, we proudly share a cherished legacy that has been handed down through three generations of our family. We have enhanced and upgraded our traditional recipes, adding a twist of fusion to create unique flavor variations like Mango Habanero, Honey Sriracha, Honey Garlic, Buffalo and Teriyaki and we also present to you exciting dishes like BBQ tacos, BBQ Mac & Cheese, and BBQ Wraps. if you're craving for barbecue treats, BBQ CAB is just a few taps away!
15420 Parthenia Street, North Hills, CA 91343
