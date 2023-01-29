Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manila Sunset Restaurant

9516 Sepulveda Blvd North

North Hills, CA 91343

Popular Items

Bibingka
Puto Bumbong
Pancit Malabon Tray

Specialties

Pancit Malabon (Single Serving)

Pancit Malabon (Single Serving)

$5.95

Rice noodles topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon bits, vegetables and special Manila Sunset sauce.

Lumpia Shanghai

Lumpia Shanghai

Mini crisp egg roll with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip.

Goto (24 oz)

Goto (24 oz)

$6.95

Rice Porridge with pork cuts slowly cooked to perfection and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions.

Tokwa't Baboy

Tokwa't Baboy

$5.25

Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce. Topped with scallions.

Crispy Tokwa't Baboy

Crispy Tokwa't Baboy

$14.95

Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce. Topped with Lechon Kawali, Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly and scallions.

Bibingka

Bibingka

$4.95

Rice cake made from real “galapong”, eggs, milk, topped with white cheese and served grated coconut. *Gluten Free

Lumpia Sariwa (Single Serving)

Lumpia Sariwa (Single Serving)

$5.95

Sauteed mixed vegetables rolled in a crepe-like wrapper with lettuce and peanuts, served with semi-sweet sauce. ***Contains Nuts.

Arroz Caldo (24 oz)

Arroz Caldo (24 oz)

$6.95

Rice Porridge with chicken slowly cooked to perfection and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions.

Tokwa Only

$4.25

Deep fried tofu and sweet & sour special sauce. Topped with scallions.

Crispy Dinuguan

$14.95

Dinuguan is a Filipino savory stew. Our elevated version has pork snout simmered in a rich, spicy dark gravy of pig blood, garlic, chili, and vinegar. Topped with Lechon Kawali, Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly.

Puto Bumbong

Puto Bumbong

$3.95

Purple rice, wet ground and steamed in bamboo tubes, topped with grated coconut, butter and sugar.

Sotanghon Soup (24 oz)

$6.95Out of stock

Sotanghon Soup, Filipino version of chicken noodle soup with glass noodles. Topped with roasted garlic, egg, and scallions.

Lugaw Only (24 oz)

$5.50

Rice Porridge topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions.

Combo & Ala Carte

2 Entrees with Rice & Soup

$11.95

1 Entrée with Rice & Soup

$9.95

Small 8 oz 1 Serving

$6.95

Medium 16 oz 2-3 Servings

$9.95

Large 24 oz 3-4 Servings

$14.95

Dinuguan

Dinuguan is a Filipino savory stew with pork snout simmered in a rich, spicy dark gravy of pig blood, garlic, chili, and vinegar.

Lechon Kawali

Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly.

Pork Sisig

Grilled pork with pork liver, chopped and seasoned with lemon, vinegar, chilis, topped with crispy lechon kawali.

Lechon Paksiw

Paksiw na Lechon made with chopped fried pork belly stewed in a special zesty sauce, and spices. Perfectly sweet and tangy, it’s a mouthwatering dish.

Plates

Chicken BBQ Plate

Chicken BBQ Plate

$11.95

Skewered boneless chicken slices marinated in our Sunset spices. Served with rice, soup, and atsara.

Pork BBQ Plate

Pork BBQ Plate

$11.95

Skewered pork slices marinated in our special Sunset spices. Served with rice, soup, and atsara.

Pork Sisig Plate

Pork Sisig Plate

$12.95

Grilled pork with pork liver, chopped and seasoned with lemon, vinegar, chilis, topped with crispy lechon kawali. Served with rice, soup, and atsara.

Grilled Bangus Plate

Grilled Bangus Plate

$12.95

Grilled half of a boneless milkfish . lightly seasoned. Served with rice, soup, and atsara.

Fried Bangus Plate

Fried Bangus Plate

$12.95

Deep fried half of a boneless milkfish marinated in vinegar and garlic.

Pork Tocino & Egg Plate

Pork Tocino & Egg Plate

$11.95

Charbroiled sweet cured pork meat served with fried egg. Accompanied with rice and soup.

Beef Tapa & Egg Plate

Beef Tapa & Egg Plate

$12.95

Charbroiled marinated beef top sirloin sliced strips served with two fried eggs. Accompanied with rice and soup.

Longganisa & Egg Plate

Longganisa & Egg Plate

$11.95

Grilled sweet garlic native sausages, served with two fried eggs. Accompanied with rice and soup.

Pork Inihaw Plate

Pork Inihaw Plate

$10.95

Charbroiled pork belly slices marinated in vinegar and garlic. Accompanied with rice and soup.

Grilled Squid Plate

Grilled Squid Plate

$12.95

Marinated squid, grilled and topped with our special sauce. Served with rice, soup, and atsara.

Crispy Pata Plate

Crispy Pata Plate

$9.95

Deep fried pork hock marinated in our special spices. Served with rice and soup.

Fried Chicken Plate

Fried Chicken Plate

$9.95

***Limited Availability

Fried Tilapia Plate

$9.95Out of stock

Lumpia Shanghai Plate (12)

$9.95

Mini crisp egg roll with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip. Served with rice and soup.

Sides

Single Chicken BBQ Skewer

$2.95

Skewered boneless chicken slices marinated in our Sunset spices.

Single Pork BBQ Skewer

$2.95

Skewered pork slices marinated in our special Sunset spices.

Lumpia Prito (1 Piece)

$1.65

Fried vegetable spring roll.

Tortang Talong

Tortang Talong

$3.95

Tortang talong, also known as eggplant omelet, is a fritter from Filipino cuisine made by pan-frying grilled whole eggplants dipped in an egg mixture. It is a popular breakfast and lunch meal in the Philippines.

Frozen Chicken Embutido (Cooked, needs reheat)

$14.95

Embutido is a type of Filipino steamed meatloaf.

Party Platters

Pancit Malabon Tray

Pancit Malabon Tray

Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimp, eggs, chicharron and vegetables (Photo shown is our Medium Tray).

Lumpia Shanghai

Lumpia Shanghai

Mini crisp egg roll with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip.

Lechon Kawali

Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly.

Crispy Pata: Family Size

Crispy Pata: Family Size

$24.95

Deep fried pork hock marinated in our special spices.

Pork Sisig

Grilled pork with pork liver, chopped and seasoned with lemon, vinegar, chilis, topped with crispy lechon kawali.

Dinuguan Tray

Dinuguan is a Filipino savory stew. Our elevated version has pork snout simmered in a rich, spicy dark gravy of pig blood, garlic, chili, and vinegar.

Crispy Dinuguan Tray

Dinuguan is a Filipino savory stew. Our elevated version has pork snout simmered in a rich, spicy dark gravy of pig blood, garlic, chili, and vinegar. Topped with Lechon Kawali, Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly.

Crispy Tokwa't Baboy Tray

Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce. Topped with Lechon Kawali, Filipino style deep fried crispy pork belly and scallions.

Goto Large Tray (Call Ahead for Availability)

$32.95Out of stock

Rice Porridge with pork cuts slowly cooked to perfection and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions.

Arroz Caldo Large Tray (Call Ahead for Availability)

$32.95

Rice Porridge with chicken cuts slowly cooked to perfection and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions.

Tokwa't Baboy Tray

Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce. Topped with scallions.

Pork Belly Tray (Inihaw)

Charbroiled pork belly slices marinated in vinegar and garlic.

Adobo Chicken Tray (Call Ahead for Availability)

Chicken thighs braised in vinegar and soy sauce with garlic.

Lechon Paksiw

Paksiw na Lechon made with chopped fried pork belly stewed in a special zesty sauce, and spices. Perfectly sweet and tangy, it’s a mouthwatering dish.

Seafood

Grilled* Boneless Bangus

Grilled* Boneless Bangus

Fried* Boneless Bangus

Fried Galunggong

$4.50

Desserts

Putong Puti 6"

Putong Puti 6"

$6.95

Puto are Filipino steamed rice cakes, traditionally made from slightly fermented rice dough. 6" in diameter.

Ube Halaya 6"

Ube Halaya 6"

$12.95

Ube halaya or halayang ube is a Philippine dessert made from boiled and mashed purple yam. Ube halaya is the main base in ube/purple yam flavored-pastries and ice cream.

Leche Flan 6"

$12.95

Leche Flan is a dessert made-up of eggs and milk with a soft caramel on top. It resembles crème caramel and caramel custard. This delicious dessert is known throughout the world.

Cassava 6"

$12.95

Cassava cake is a traditional Filipino moist cake made from grated cassava, coconut milk, and condensed milk with a custard layer on top.

Bibingka ala mode

Bibingka ala mode

$6.95

Bibingka topped with Macapuno or Ube ice cream & toasted coconut flakes.

Macapuno Ice Cream

$3.00

Ube Ice Cream

$3.00

Extras

Peanuts

Peanuts

$4.25

Rice

$1.95

Soup Only

$1.25

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Atsara

$0.50

Boiled Egg (1)

$1.25

Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Extra Milk

$1.20

Whole Shrimp

$1.45

Coconut

Shanghai Sauce

Sariwa Sauce (Contains Nuts)

Fresh Lemon

Extra Chicharon

$2.50

Tokwa't Baboy Sauce

Kawali Sauce

Catsup

$0.50

Extra Garlic

$1.00

Soft Drinks & Juices

Bottled Water

$1.65

Coconut Juice

$2.95

Calamansi Juice

$2.95

Guyabano Juice

$2.95

Mango Juice

$2.95

Coke in Can

$2.50

Diet Coke in Can

$2.50

Sprite in Can

$2.50

Cold Delights

Halo-Halo

Halo-Halo

$6.95

Medley of preserved tropical fruit bits, shaved ice and milk, topped with ube and leche flan.

Maiz Con Hielo

$5.95

Creamed corn with shaved ice and milk.

Sago and Gulaman

Sago and Gulaman

$4.95

Our rendition of a Filipino beverage made of brown sugar, water, gelatin, and tapioca pearls.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Manila Sunset specializes in a few but unique and hard-to-find Filipino foods such as Bibingkang Galapong and Puto Bumbong which are traditionally found in church plazas and roadside stalls only during the Christmas Season. Our best seller, Pancit Malabon is prepared from an original well-guarded recipe from the fishing village of Malabon from which the name of the delicacy came from. Even in the Philippines, there are only very few cooks who know how to prepare this delicacy. Welcome to Manila Sunset. We cannot promise to give you the grandeur of the famous sunset at Manila Bay, but only the authentic taste of the Philippine cuisine and the country’s legendary hospitality.

Website

Location

9516 Sepulveda Blvd North, North Hills, CA 91343

Directions

