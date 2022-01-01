Marufuku Ramen Del Mar

Go
Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
Green Soybeens
Karaage Bowl$6.75
Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*
Hakata Tonkotsu$16.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle$3.00
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
Spicy TanTan Men$16.50
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Gyoza 7pc$7.50
Pan-fried pot stickers
Vegetable Ramen$16.50
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu, mix greens, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Marufuku Bites$7.00
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Chicken Paitan$16.50
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Location

12841 el camino real Suite 204

San diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
