Mezcalito

2323 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94109

Popular Items

Tacos Al Pastor (3)$16.00
Marinated pork, salsa roja, roasted pineapple, onion and cilantro
Fajitas$21.00
Bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans,rice,tortillas
Guacamole and Chips$12.00
Avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, queso fresco, yellow corn chips
24hrs marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$14.00
Chips & salsa$5.00
Spicy Habanero, Medium Salsa Verde, mild roasted tomato salsa and yellow corn chips.
Tacos de Pescado (2)$18.00
Alaska cod , beer batter, chipotle, aioli, jalapeño slaw
Margaritas$16.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, or Hibiscus (7, 14, or 21 oz)
Surf and Turf Tacos (2)$22.00
Mexican style shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, flap steak, guac, black beans, rice
Quesadilla$11.00
Choose either housemade corn masa tortilla or flour tortilla, smoked mozarrella and your choice filling. Served with Guac and Roasted Tomato Salsa on the side. Serves 1 person.
Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$20.00
Mahi Mahi, chipotle aioli, slaw, guacamole, rice, black beans
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
Monday5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm

2323 Polk St, San Francisco CA 94109

