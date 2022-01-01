Mezcalito
Open today 5:01 PM - 10:00 PM
730 Reviews
$$
2323 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2323 Polk St, San Francisco CA 94109
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Flori's
Salvadoran and Mexican dishes made fresh everyday.
Berber
Come in and enjoy!
Amarena
Come in and enjoy!
Elephant Sushi
welcome!!