Go
Toast

Mike's Dakota Diner

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

921 Richmond Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)

Popular Items

One Egg$6.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

921 Richmond Avenue

Staten Island NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DiLeo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

​DiLeo's Pizzeria has established a reputation for providing the highest quality food, excellent customer service and speedy delivery to customers in the Staten Island area. We can promise satisfaction because all dishes at DiLeo's Pizzeria are freshly prepared every day with premium ingredients. We specialize in New York-style pizza, party trays, pizza by the slice, homemade dough and pasta, antipasto, wraps, full delicatessen, and whole wheat crust. We offer catering, dine-in, take out, and outdoor seating services. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week to serve you better. Our warm and friendly staff welcomes your next dine-in visit or delivery order!

Mike's Olympic Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chocolate & Balloons by Egger's

No reviews yet

We are open for curbside pick up and delivery of all your party needs! We specialize in balloon arrangements and decorating as well as gift baskets, chocolate strawberries and edible fruit arrangments!

La Casa Del Taco.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston