My 3 Sons Diner

My Three Sons Diner, a small family owned place opened its doors in 1984. Louie and Georgia (a couple of young Greek immigrants) decided to open a restaurant. Having three children, (all boys) they decided to name the place My Three Sons. Originally a small donut shop that evolved into a bigger space expanding its hours and with Georgia’s great recipes a bigger menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Home of the famous chicken k bob with secret house lemon dressing, My Three Sons Diner continues to serve their community for over 36 years!!!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6518 11Th ave • $

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6518 11Th ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
