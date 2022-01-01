My 3 Sons Diner
My Three Sons Diner, a small family owned place opened its doors in 1984. Louie and Georgia (a couple of young Greek immigrants) decided to open a restaurant. Having three children, (all boys) they decided to name the place My Three Sons. Originally a small donut shop that evolved into a bigger space expanding its hours and with Georgia’s great recipes a bigger menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Home of the famous chicken k bob with secret house lemon dressing, My Three Sons Diner continues to serve their community for over 36 years!!!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
6518 11Th ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6518 11Th ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
