Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Come on in and enjoy!
WRAPS • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
889 5th Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
889 5th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Nearby restaurants
L'Wren
L’wren is both a neighborhood & destination cocktail bar where people can meet & greet friends. Great place to celebrate exciting events or just unwind.
Zona Sur Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Yafa Cafe
Grown in Yemen, Roasted in Brooklyn
Ha-weeda Tavern
Billiards and Tavern with delicious meals. a great place to get serious about your Pool game or let loose and have some fun. Come in and enjoy!