Go
Toast

Nantucket Grill

Come in and enjoy!

5823 Fayeteville Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/4 Split & Fill$46.00
2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling
serves about 16 people
Full Sheet$90.00
Serves about 64
Double stacked 1/2 sheet cakes with frosting
11”x14”
1/8 Split & Fill$23.00
2 layers of cake with one layer of filling
serves about 8 people
Full Size$109.00
3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling
Serves about 50 people
Approx 11"x14"
*24 hour notice required*
Half Size$57.00
3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling
Serves about 25 people
Approx. 11”x7”
*24 hour notice required*
1/4 Sheet$27.00
Single layer cake with frosting
serves about 16 people
11”x7”
1/2 Split & Fill$69.00
2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling
serves about 35 people
1/8 Sheet$16.00
Single layer cake with frosting
serves about 8 people
1/2 Sheet$46.00
Serves about 32 people
single layer cake with frosting
14”x11”
Quarter Size$34.00
3 layers of cake with 2 layers of filling
Serves about 12 people
approx. 9”x5”
*24 hour notice required*
See full menu

Location

5823 Fayeteville Rd.

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nantucket Grill-Durham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shiki Sushi

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

KoKyu

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Eatery, Ghost Kitchen, Craft Beverage Store

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston