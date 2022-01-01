Go
NASHBIRD

Hot Dang! Chicken

1 NW 9th Street

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$6.00
8 Crispy Dill Pickle Stackers served with Ranch Sauce
Hot Mac n' Cheese Poppers$6.00
8 Bacon and Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese Poppers served with Ranch Sauce
Jumbo Tenders (3)$12.50
3 Jumbo Tenders + 1 Side
HOT! Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless breast topped with slaw, pickles, lemon mayo on a brioche bun.
Tenders$3.50
1 Jumbo Tender
HOT! Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hot! chicken with chopped romaine, cherry tomato, and cheddar with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette.
The Nashvillain$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.
Hot Dang! Salad$12.00
Romaine, cheddar, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and Hot Chicken!
Nashbird Nuggets (5)$5.00
5 Nuggets + 1 Side and a Drink
GF Tenders (3)$12.75
3 Gluten Free Jumbo Tenders + 1 Side
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

