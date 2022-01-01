Go
Toast

Noodle Theory

Noodle Theory is composed of variations of Asian noodle dishes infused with fresh local ingredients and a California cuisine angle.

376 Park Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KIMCHI SHORTRIB$18.00
Grilled Korean Marinated Boneless Shortrib over Spicy Kimchi Chow Mein
TOFU & VEGGIES$15.00
Sautéed Garlic Noodles with Tofu, Mushroom, Eggplant & Green Beans (V)
CHILI OIL WONTONS$8.00
Steamed Handwrapped Pork Wontons in Chili Oil Sauce
TATER TOTS$8.00
Honey Jalapeño Tater Tots with a Miso Dashi Ranch (ingredients are gluten-free)
CHICKEN GINGER$17.00
Grilled Chicken over Ginger Noodles topped with Crushed Peanuts
KID'S MISO RAMEN$5.50
Kid's portion of Ramen Noodles in Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
PORK LOIN RAMEN$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
BEEF UDON$17.00
Grilled Beef with Udon in a Coconut Lime Curry Broth (M) (contains dairy)
SALMON RAMEN$17.00
Grilled Salmon over Ramen in a Miso Broth (served medium)
SPICY GREEN BEANS$7.50
Spicy Dry Sautéed Blue Lake Green Beans
See full menu

Location

376 Park Street

Moraga CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Town Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing.
Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston