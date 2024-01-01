Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Green Lake
  • /
  • Norton's of Green Lake - Expansion - 380 S Lawson Drive
A map showing the location of Norton's of Green Lake - Expansion - 380 S Lawson DriveView gallery

Norton's of Green Lake - Expansion - 380 S Lawson Drive

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

380 S Lawson Drive

Green Lake, WI 54941

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

380 S Lawson Drive, Green Lake WI 54941

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Murphy's on Green
orange starNo Reviews
477 Bayview Ct Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurantnext
Christianos Pizza - Green Lake - 530 State Hwy 23
orange starNo Reviews
530 Wisconsin Highway 23 Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurantnext
Goose Blind Grill & Bar
orange star4.0 • 717
512 Gold Street Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurantnext
Fresca Mexican Grill - 1075 West Fond Du Lac Street
orange starNo Reviews
1075 West Fond Du Lac Street Ripon, WI 54971
View restaurantnext
Fox and Crow Bistro - 302 Watson St
orange starNo Reviews
302 Watson St Ripon, WI 54971
View restaurantnext
Shepard's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
238, Ripon Road Berlin, WI 54923
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green Lake

Goose Blind Grill & Bar
orange star4.0 • 717
512 Gold Street Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Green Lake

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Norton's of Green Lake - Expansion - 380 S Lawson Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston