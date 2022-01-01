Go
Goose Blind Grill & Bar

Locals favorite spot for meeting new and longtime friends. A must stop when in Green Lake. 20 Draft Lines, Craft Cocktails, Homemade Pizza, Awesome Burgers and more. Patio and Private banquet room for any private party.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

512 Gold Street • $$

Avg 4 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
Lightly breaded, Wisconsin cheddar, served with ranch
Basket Tots$4.50
Badger Burger$13.00
Applewood bacon, Wisconsin cheese curds, sliced cheddar, and onion tanglers
Cowboy Burger$12.00
Applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, haystack onion rings, and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
Sautéed mushroom, swiss cheese
1 # Wings$9.00
Crispy whole wings with our special blend of spices and tossed in sauce
Pepperoni
Goose Calls$8.00
Wisconsin mozzarella hand rolled in a flour tortilla served with marinara
Korean Bowl$15.00
House braised beef with power blend slaw, green onion, pineapple, avocado, cilantro, house made asian sauce over white rice
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Chicken or braised pulled pork, fresh tomato, red onion, jalapeno, black beans, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese and topped with creamy jalapeno queso
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

512 Gold Street

Green Lake WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
