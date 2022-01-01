Goose Blind Grill & Bar
Locals favorite spot for meeting new and longtime friends. A must stop when in Green Lake. 20 Draft Lines, Craft Cocktails, Homemade Pizza, Awesome Burgers and more. Patio and Private banquet room for any private party.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
512 Gold Street • $$
512 Gold Street
Green Lake WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
