Bars & Lounges
American

Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

No reviews yet

1501 Arboretum Drive

Oshkosh, WI 54901

CRUNCH TENDERS
FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
CRUNCH WRAP

APPETIZER

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$13.00

Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany served with Brewhouse Dip and Bacon Chive Dip

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

White cheddar Kaufhold’s Kurds from Ellsworth, WI served with ranch dressing

BAM BAM SHRIMP

$16.00

Hand breaded shrimp tossed in our signature bam bam sauce, served over a Jalepeno Slaw

BEAN & QUESO DIP

$12.00

Refried Bean dip topped with poblano queso and toppeed with Pico De Gallo. Served with Tortillia Chips

SMK House WINGS

$11.00+

Smokehouse WIngs Tossed in our signature Memphis Blü bbq sauce

SOUTHWEST QUESADILLA

$14.00

Blackened Chicken, cheese, black beans, salsa verde, Pico de gallo, Salsa

HOUSE MADE POTATO CHIPS

$10.00

Deep fried potato chips served with Bacon and Chive Dip

CRUNCH TENDERS

$13.00

2 of our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders, Fries and our Signature Brewhouse Dip.

POLLO LOCO NACHOS

$16.00

Blackened Chicken, Salsa Verde, Jalapenos, Queso Poblano, and Pico de Gallo and Cilantro served over Tortilla Chips.

FRIED PICKLES CHIPS

$11.00

Fried pickle chips served with Chipotle Ranch sour cream

SALADS/SOUPS

FAMOUS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

$4.00+

Our Famous White Chicken Chili served with sour cream and cheese

SEASONAL SOUP

$4.00+

Our seasonal soup favorite

CRUNCH SALAD

$16.00

Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, eggs, house, Parmesan, FRBC specialty seasoned & roasted goldfish and Caesar dressing

AVOCADO RANCH SALMON SALAD

$22.00

Seared Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Greens, Spinach, Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Poblano Corn, Avocado Ranch Dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

greens, black bean and corn salsa, mixed cheese, blackened chicken, chipotle ranch dressing

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers.

SIDE CEASER SALAD

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, eggs, house, Parmesan, FRBC specialty seasoned & roasted goldfish and Caesar dressing

Gallon Chili

$60.00

Quart Chili

$16.00

SANDWICHES

FOX RIVER CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Steakburger, havarti cheese, greens, tomato, onion, kaiser roll.

BOBBER BURGER

$16.00

Steakburger, smoked cheddar, bacon aioli, carmelized onions, sauted mushrooms.

BEER CHEESE STEAKBURGER

$16.00

Steakburger topped with bacon, beer cheese sauce, and mixed greens, on a pretzel bun

$16.00

Choose between a grilled or Hand Breaded Cripsy Chicken Sandwich, served with pickles, greens and chipotlet aioli on a Kaiser Roll.

V-B.L.T.

$16.00

Venison Bacon, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Alabama Aioli on a Milano Roll

CRUNCH WRAP

$16.00

Crunch chicken tenders, greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and ranch dressing, served in a sun dried tomato wrap. ***No modifications***

BAJA CITRUS SALMON TACOS

$16.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, BAM Slaw, Orange Citrus Pico, Corn Torillia

CHICKEN VERDE TACO

$16.00

Chicken, onions, peppers, tomatillo salsa, cilantro lime crema on corn tortillas.

FRENCH DIP

$16.00

Seasoned roast beef, Havarti Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Au Jus

ELK BURGER

$17.00

GRASS FED FREE RANGE ELK & BRISKET BURGER New Zealand free range elk combined with flavorful beef brisket, seasoned and grilled with venision pork bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll

SMOKEHOUSE

SMOKEHOUSE PLATTER

$23.00

Memphis Style BBQ Beef Brisket, Pull Pork and Andouille sausage, served with your choice of two sides

BRISKET & CHEDDAR

$16.00

Smoked Brisket, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Tanglers, Memphis Blü bbq sauce, Pretzle roll.

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$16.00

House smoked Memphis BBQ pulled pork, topped with onion tanglers served on a kaiser roll.

PIZZA

10” Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

Herb oil, WI Brick Cheese, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

10" J’s Fav Pizza

$15.00+

Red sauce, cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms

10" FOX SUPREME

$17.00+

Red Sauce, cheese, sausage, peperoni, ham, bacon, onions, pepper, mushrooms

10" BRISKET & VENISON

$17.00+

Hand stretched crust, Memphis Blü BBQ sauce, Smoked Cheddar, Memphis rubbed smoked beef brisket, red onion and Venison Bacon.

10" Thai Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

Thai peanut sauce, cheese, Parmesan cheese, chicken, carrots, cilantro, and pistachios

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

10" pizza with cheese and red sauce.

14” Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Herb oil, WI Brick Cheese, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

14 “ J’s Fav Pizza

$24.00

Red sauce, WI Brick Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms

14” FOX SUPREME

$26.00

Red Sauce, cheese, sausage, peperoni, ham, bacon, onions, pepper, mushrooms

14” BRISKET & VENISON

$26.00

Hand stretched crust, Memphis Blü BBQ sauce, Smoked Cheddar, Memphis rubbed smoked beef brisket, red onion and Venison Bacon.

14” Thai Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Thai peanut sauce, cheese, Parmesan cheese, chicken, carrots, cilantro, and pistachios

14” Cheese Pizza

$19.00

14" pizza with cheese and red sauce.

ENTREE

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$18.00

Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles, maple syrup and our signature Brewhouse Dip.

SMOKEHOUSE MAC

$20.00

Pasta, smoked cheese, topped with our House Smoked Memphis BBQ Beef Brisket and topped with Bacon & Green Onions

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

Marble Eye Scottish Ale battered cod, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

12oz. RIBEYE

$29.00

12oz. Ribeye, roasted potatoes, asparagus.

CAJUN SHRIMP BOIL

$23.00

Shrimp, Andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, blackening seasoning.

DOOR COUNTY CHERRY CHICKEN

$21.00Out of stock

Bone in chicken thighs, Door County Cherry Port Reduction, sweet potato puree and Broccolini.

TERIYAKI SALMON

$26.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, roasted potatoes, Charred Bok Choy, Teriyaki Glaze

WILD GAME MEATLOAF

$20.00

Elk, Beef and Pork meatloaf with mashed potatoes, asparagus and demi glace

DESSERT

COOKIE SKILLET

$8.00Out of stock

HOUSEMADE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

LIMON CELLO RASPBERRY CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

PASSIONFRUIT CASA SORBETO

$10.00Out of stock

LEMON CASA SORBETO

$10.00Out of stock

GANACHE CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache sits on a chocolate sponge cake base, all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.

Mini NY Cheesecake GF

$7.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

MUG CLUB

$40.00

COOKING

HATS

SHIRTS

WEATHER WEAR

LOGOS

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Waterfront Taproom with outdoor seating offering house-brewed craft beer and fantastic American food.

Location

1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Directions

