Oshkosh bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oshkosh
More about Dockside Tavern
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dockside Tavern
425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh
|Popular items
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|Bacon Guac Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
More about Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles,
maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
|CHICKEN STREET TACOS
|$14.00
Pulled chicken, salsa verde, onions, peppers, and cilantro lime sauce, served on flour tortillas
|BAVARIAN PRETZELS
|$12.00
Bavarian pretzels imported from Germany
served with beer cheese dip