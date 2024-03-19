Restaurant info

Indulge in the extraordinary flavors of the Middle East at Alhambra Shawarma, where we take pride in crafting 'The Best Shawarmas in UTAH.' Our fast food restaurant and Food Truck bring you authentic Arabian recipes that redefine your taste experience. From our mouthwatering Shawarmas to our tempting Falafel Boxes and Super Fries Boxes, each dish is a labor of love, prepared entirely from scratch. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey that reflects our commitment to quality, flavor, and the rich traditions of Middle Eastern cuisine. Join us for a taste adventure that goes beyond the ordinary, only at Alhambra Shawarma!