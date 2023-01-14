Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Tapatios - Taylorsville

review star

No reviews yet

3269 West 5400 South

Taylorsville, UT 84096

Order Again

Entres

Taco

$2.80

Mulita

$5.50

Quesadilla

Burrito

$10.00

Torta Birria

$13.00

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Platillo

$13.00

Birria Ramen

$9.00

Dip

Consome

Sides

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata Fresa

Pepino Limon

Jamiaca

Jarrito

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3269 West 5400 South, Taylorsville, UT 84096

