Andiamo
301 Linden Ave
San Francisco, CA 94080
APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO
POLPETTE DELLA MAMMA
House made Wagyu beef meatballs served in a marinara sauce garnished with parmesan
OCTOPUS
CALAMARI FRITTI
Locally sourced deep fried calamari served with spicy aioli sauce
BURRATA
Carpaccio Di Manzo
CAPRESE
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, olive oil and balsamic reduction
GARLIC BREAD
Sourdough bread topped with a creamy butter, garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley spread
SWORDFISH
SALADS
ARUGULA SALAD
Organic arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and shaved Pecorino cheese with champagne vinaigrette
CESARE
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in house made Caesar dressing
MIXED GREEN SALAD
Organic spring mix, shaved carrots, and parmesan cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
DIAVOLA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage and mushrooms
PIZZA VEGETARIANA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and seasonal vegetables
PIZZA BIANCA CON PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
Fresh mozzarella cheese and crimini mushrooms topped with arugula, prosciutto di parma, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and a drizzle of truffle oil
Pepperoni Pizza
PASTA
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE
House made flat ribbons of pasta in a tomato and meat sauce
RIGATONI ALLA CARCERATA
Tube shaped pasta with ground mild Italian sausage, red bell peppers and peas in a tomato cream sauce
RAVIOLI RICOTTA
House made ravioli stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese and spinach, topped with butter sage in a bed of tomato sauce
LINGUINE CON VONGOLE
Linguine pasta with fresh Manila clams in a light spicy garlic white wine sauce
FETTUCCINE SHRIMP ARUGULA
House made pasta with rock shrimp, arugula, fresh tomato and white wine sauce
PENNE WITH TOMATO CREAM SAUCE
Penne pasta with fresh salmon in pink sauce
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
Spaghetti pasta with marinara and homemade beef meatballs
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta with chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and mushroom in our signature cream sauce
ORECCHIETTE BROCCOLI RABE
Orrecchiete pasta with broccoli rabe, chili flakes and mild Italian sausage
LINGUINI PESTO
Linguine pasta topped with creamy pesto sauce
CAPELLINI AL POMODORO
Angel hair pasta topped with fresh diced tomatoes, basil and garlic
SPINACH GNOCCHI
ENTREES
POLLO PICCATA
Free range chicken breast sautéed in a lemon butter caper and white wine sauce. Garnished with sautéed vegetables and mashed potatoes
POLLO MARSALA
Free range chicken breast in a Marsala wine sauce garnished with vegetables and mashed potatoes
POLLO PARMAGIANA
Breaded free range chicken breast coated with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozarella cheese, garnished with linguini pasta
SALMON PICCATA
Grilled Salmon served in our house made sauce of the day
RACK OF LAMB
LOMBATELLO MARCO POLO
PORK CHOP
OSSO BUCCO
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and Parmigianino Reggiano and Mozzarella cheese
TERIYAKI SKIRT STEAK
SANDWICHES
FAMILY MEAL SPECIAL
COCKTAILS
The Linden
Lemon Drop
Last Word
Lazy Jane
Fruit Honey
Rye Rye
The Don
Margarita
Virgin Margi
Irish Coffee
Cosmo
Aperol Spritzer
Espresso Martini
Negroni
Long Island Ice Tea
White Russian
Side car
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Manhattan
Whiskey Sour
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Mojito
Bellini
BEER
RED WINE BT
Malgra Barolo
Kendall Jackson Cabernet
J. Lohr Cabernet
Qupe Syrah, Central Coast
Sobon "Old Vines" Zin, Amador Valley BT
Robert Hall Merlot
Martin Ray Cabernet
Au Bon Pinot Noir
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Grgich Hills Zinfandel
Sempre Vive ,'Romeo', Cabernet Sauvignon
Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon
Charles Woodson's Intercept "Pinot Noir"
Balleto BCD , Pinot Noir
Thorn Merlot, Napa Valley
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
David Bruce Pinot Noir, Sonoma
The "Prisoner" , Napa Valley
J.Lohr Hiltop
Stag's Leap ,'Artemis', Cabernet Sauvignon
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon
Flowers Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast
Hess Collection, Mount Veeder Estate
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
Justin ,"Isosceles", Cabernet Sauvignon
Free Mark Abbey Cabernet
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
J.Lohr Signature
Anakota,Helena Dakota,Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus 1L Cabernet Sauvignon
Dauo Soul Of A Lion
Caymus ,Special Selection
Opus One,Napa Valley
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
Querceto Chianti Classico Italy
Pasqua Sangiovese,Tuscany
Quadrio Nino Negri Nebbiolo, Italy BT
Feudo Zirtare Nerod'Avola Syrah
Porto Sole Montepulciano
Castello Banfi, Super Tuscan
Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico
Perazzeta, Sangiovese
Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva
Barco Reale di Carmignano,Capezzana,"Super Tuscan", Organic Wine
Marchesi di Barolo Barbera
Corte Alla Flora,"Super Tuscan"
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico
Castello di Chianti Classico Riserva
Ruffino "Modus" , Italy
Fattoria Poggerino Chianti Clasico
Antinori Tenuta Guado Al Tasso
Carpineto,Chianti Clasico Riserva
Vignalta Pinot Nero
Montefalco Antonelli Rosso
Gaja Ca Marcanda Promis, Merlot,Syrah
Contrada, Animardente
Fattoria Poggerino Chianti Riserva
Ruffino Riserva Ducale "Oro" Chianti Classico
Col D'Orcia,Brunello Di Montalcino
La Fiorita Brunello Di Montalcino
Pio Cesare Barbaresco Italy
Arcanum, IGT"Super Tuscan"
La Fiorita Brunello Riserva
Antinori Tignanello, Toscana
Brigaldara Corvina Valpolicesi
Antinori Tignanello
Amarone della Valpolicella
Ricco rossa
TerreDel Bruno Chinti Cllassico
Bertani, Amareno Della Valpolicella
Marraso Malbec
Cuvee du Chateau
Clefs des murailles
SPARKLING WINE
Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco Concerto
Scharfenburger Brut
Lamberti Proseco
Ruggeri, "Argeo" , Prosecco
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc NV BT
Santa Margherita Prosseco
Louis Roederer Brut Prem France
Ferrari Brut Rose Italy BT
Champagne Jacquart, Blanc De Blanc
Beau Joie France
Louis Roederer Brut
Sorbief Cremant Du Jura
WHITE WINE BT
Sempre Vive, Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Robert Hall Sauvion Blanc
Grgich Hills, Sauvignon Blanc
Hall Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Boen Chardonnay, Russian River
Grgich Hills Chardonnay
Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley
Flowers Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast
Domaine Ninot Chardonnay
Domaine Serene "Evenstad Reserve" Chardonnay
Pieropalo , Pinot Grigio
Rocce Di Montemassi "Calasole" Vermentino
Feudo Principi Dibutera Insolia
Feudi Greco di Tufo, Italy BT
Pieropalo Pecorari, Pinot Grigio
Donna Olimpia Obizzo Vermantino
Svelato, Falanghina
Donnafugata Zibibbo
Pasqua Pinot Grigio BT
Feudo Zirtari Inzolia
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy
Friuli Pinot Grigio
HALF BOTTLES
J.Lohr,Cabernet Sauvignon,Half Bottle
Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc HB
Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle
Santa Margherita,Pinot Grigio Half Bottle
J.Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle
J.Lohr Hilltop,Cabernet Sauvignon,Half Bottle
Robert Hall,Sauvignon Blanc,Half Bottle
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Lava Cake
Panna Cotta
Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse
Tiramisu
Gelato Vanilla
Gelato Chocolate
Gelato Caramel
Spimone
Canoli
Bread Pudding
Birthday Chocolate Mousse
Valentine's Love Heart
Lemoncake
Chocalate Decadence
Chocolate fudge cake
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.
301 Linden Ave, San Francisco, CA 94080