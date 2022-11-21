Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Andiamo

301 Linden Ave

San Francisco, CA 94080

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

$10.95

POLPETTE DELLA MAMMA

$14.95

House made Wagyu beef meatballs served in a marinara sauce garnished with parmesan

OCTOPUS

$18.95

CALAMARI FRITTI

$17.95

Locally sourced deep fried calamari served with spicy aioli sauce

BURRATA

$15.95

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$17.95

CAPRESE

$12.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, olive oil and balsamic reduction

GARLIC BREAD

$9.95

Sourdough bread topped with a creamy butter, garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley spread

SWORDFISH

$15.95

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.95

Organic arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and shaved Pecorino cheese with champagne vinaigrette

CESARE

$11.95

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in house made Caesar dressing

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$10.95

Organic spring mix, shaved carrots, and parmesan cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.95

Tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

DIAVOLA

$22.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage and mushrooms

PIZZA VEGETARIANA

$22.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and seasonal vegetables

PIZZA BIANCA CON PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$24.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese and crimini mushrooms topped with arugula, prosciutto di parma, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and a drizzle of truffle oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.95

PASTA

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$27.95

House made flat ribbons of pasta in a tomato and meat sauce

RIGATONI ALLA CARCERATA

$28.95

Tube shaped pasta with ground mild Italian sausage, red bell peppers and peas in a tomato cream sauce

RAVIOLI RICOTTA

$26.95

House made ravioli stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese and spinach, topped with butter sage in a bed of tomato sauce

LINGUINE CON VONGOLE

$28.95

Linguine pasta with fresh Manila clams in a light spicy garlic white wine sauce

FETTUCCINE SHRIMP ARUGULA

$28.95

House made pasta with rock shrimp, arugula, fresh tomato and white wine sauce

PENNE WITH TOMATO CREAM SAUCE

$26.95

Penne pasta with fresh salmon in pink sauce

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$27.95

Spaghetti pasta with marinara and homemade beef meatballs

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$24.95

Fettuccine pasta with chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and mushroom in our signature cream sauce

ORECCHIETTE BROCCOLI RABE

$25.95

Orrecchiete pasta with broccoli rabe, chili flakes and mild Italian sausage

LINGUINI PESTO

$24.95

Linguine pasta topped with creamy pesto sauce

CAPELLINI AL POMODORO

$24.95

Angel hair pasta topped with fresh diced tomatoes, basil and garlic

SPINACH GNOCCHI

$24.95

ENTREES

POLLO PICCATA

$29.95

Free range chicken breast sautéed in a lemon butter caper and white wine sauce. Garnished with sautéed vegetables and mashed potatoes

POLLO MARSALA

$29.95

Free range chicken breast in a Marsala wine sauce garnished with vegetables and mashed potatoes

POLLO PARMAGIANA

$30.95

Breaded free range chicken breast coated with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozarella cheese, garnished with linguini pasta

SALMON PICCATA

$35.95

Grilled Salmon served in our house made sauce of the day

RACK OF LAMB

$44.95

LOMBATELLO MARCO POLO

$39.95

PORK CHOP

$33.95

OSSO BUCCO

$38.95

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$21.95

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and Parmigianino Reggiano and Mozzarella cheese

TERIYAKI SKIRT STEAK

$32.95

SANDWICHES

KOBE BURGER

$16.95

POLPETTA DELLA MAMMA SANDWICH

$14.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.50

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$14.95

SAN DANIELE PROSCIUTTO

$14.95

FAMILY MEAL SPECIAL

Family Meal Special

$85.00

Family dinner special, consists of two appetizers (meatballs and garlic bread), 4 entrees (penne with eggplant, chicken piccata, grilled salmon and linguine with prawns) and two desserts (tiramisu and chocolate mousse.. Add a bottle of wine (chianti or pinot grigio for $15)

COCKTAILS

The Linden

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Last Word

$16.00

Lazy Jane

$15.00

Fruit Honey

$15.00

Rye Rye

$16.00

The Don

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Virgin Margi

$9.95

Irish Coffee

$11.50

Cosmo

$14.00

Aperol Spritzer

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Side car

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Bellini

$15.00

BEER

Peroni

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Racer 5 IPA

$8.00

Claust NA Beer

$6.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Menabrea

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$6.50

Dolomiti

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

RED WINE BT

Malgra Barolo

$95.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$45.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$55.00

Qupe Syrah, Central Coast

$48.00

Sobon "Old Vines" Zin, Amador Valley BT

$50.00

Robert Hall Merlot

$50.00

Martin Ray Cabernet

$50.00

Au Bon Pinot Noir

$60.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Grgich Hills Zinfandel

$65.00

Sempre Vive ,'Romeo', Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Charles Woodson's Intercept "Pinot Noir"

$65.00

Balleto BCD , Pinot Noir

$65.00

Thorn Merlot, Napa Valley

$85.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

David Bruce Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$90.00

The "Prisoner" , Napa Valley

$90.00

J.Lohr Hiltop

$95.00

Stag's Leap ,'Artemis', Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Flowers Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$95.00

Hess Collection, Mount Veeder Estate

$100.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Justin ,"Isosceles", Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Free Mark Abbey Cabernet

$130.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

J.Lohr Signature

$190.00

Anakota,Helena Dakota,Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00

Caymus 1L Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Dauo Soul Of A Lion

$275.00

Caymus ,Special Selection

$350.00

Opus One,Napa Valley

$550.00

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Querceto Chianti Classico Italy

$35.00

Pasqua Sangiovese,Tuscany

$40.00

Quadrio Nino Negri Nebbiolo, Italy BT

$40.00

Feudo Zirtare Nerod'Avola Syrah

$45.00

Porto Sole Montepulciano

$45.00

Castello Banfi, Super Tuscan

$50.00

Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico

$50.00

Perazzeta, Sangiovese

$55.00

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva

$55.00

Barco Reale di Carmignano,Capezzana,"Super Tuscan", Organic Wine

$55.00

Marchesi di Barolo Barbera

$58.00

Corte Alla Flora,"Super Tuscan"

$60.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico

$60.00

Castello di Chianti Classico Riserva

$60.00

Ruffino "Modus" , Italy

$65.00

Fattoria Poggerino Chianti Clasico

$65.00

Antinori Tenuta Guado Al Tasso

$68.00

Carpineto,Chianti Clasico Riserva

$70.00

Vignalta Pinot Nero

$70.00

Montefalco Antonelli Rosso

$70.00

Gaja Ca Marcanda Promis, Merlot,Syrah

$85.00

Contrada, Animardente

$90.00

Fattoria Poggerino Chianti Riserva

$90.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale "Oro" Chianti Classico

$95.00

Col D'Orcia,Brunello Di Montalcino

$100.00

La Fiorita Brunello Di Montalcino

$105.00

Pio Cesare Barbaresco Italy

$115.00

Arcanum, IGT"Super Tuscan"

$150.00

La Fiorita Brunello Riserva

$190.00

Antinori Tignanello, Toscana

$200.00

Brigaldara Corvina Valpolicesi

$40.00

Antinori Tignanello

$200.00

Amarone della Valpolicella

$70.00

Ricco rossa

$38.00

TerreDel Bruno Chinti Cllassico

$45.00

Bertani, Amareno Della Valpolicella

$230.00

Marraso Malbec

$45.00

Cuvee du Chateau

$55.00

Clefs des murailles

$60.00

SPARKLING WINE

Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco Concerto

$40.00

Scharfenburger Brut

$45.00

Lamberti Proseco

$45.00

Ruggeri, "Argeo" , Prosecco

$48.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc NV BT

$65.00

Santa Margherita Prosseco

$70.00

Louis Roederer Brut Prem France

$70.00

Ferrari Brut Rose Italy BT

$70.00

Champagne Jacquart, Blanc De Blanc

$105.00

Beau Joie France

$175.00

Louis Roederer Brut

$90.00

Sorbief Cremant Du Jura

$40.00

WHITE WINE BT

Sempre Vive, Chardonnay

$50.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$55.00

Robert Hall Sauvion Blanc

$55.00

Grgich Hills, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Hall Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$65.00

Boen Chardonnay, Russian River

$70.00

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$75.00

Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa Valley

$75.00

Flowers Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

$85.00

Domaine Ninot Chardonnay

$85.00

Domaine Serene "Evenstad Reserve" Chardonnay

$110.00

Pieropalo , Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Rocce Di Montemassi "Calasole" Vermentino

$45.00

Feudo Principi Dibutera Insolia

$45.00

Feudi Greco di Tufo, Italy BT

$45.00

Pieropalo Pecorari, Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Donna Olimpia Obizzo Vermantino

$50.00

Svelato, Falanghina

$50.00

Donnafugata Zibibbo

$50.00

Pasqua Pinot Grigio BT

$50.00

Feudo Zirtari Inzolia

$55.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Italy

$55.00

Friuli Pinot Grigio

$36.00

HALF BOTTLES

J.Lohr,Cabernet Sauvignon,Half Bottle

$30.00

Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc HB

$28.00

Robert Hall Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$28.00

Santa Margherita,Pinot Grigio Half Bottle

$30.00

J.Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle

$35.00

J.Lohr Hilltop,Cabernet Sauvignon,Half Bottle

$35.00

Robert Hall,Sauvignon Blanc,Half Bottle

$28.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$11.95

Lava Cake

$14.95

Panna Cotta

$11.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Chocolate Mousse

$8.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

Gelato Vanilla

$8.95

Gelato Chocolate

$8.95

Gelato Caramel

$8.95

Spimone

$8.95

Canoli

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$13.95

Birthday Chocolate Mousse

Valentine's Love Heart

$10.00

Lemoncake

$9.95

Chocalate Decadence

$8.95

Chocolate fudge cake

$12.00

APPETIZERS

BRUSSELS SPROUT WITH PANCETTA

$10.95

POLPETTA DELLA MAMMA

$11.95

CALAMARI FRITTI

$14.95

CAPRESE

$12.95

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO(4)

$9.95

SALADS

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$8.95

CEASER SALAD

$9.95

ARUGULA SALAD

$11.95

PIZZA

MARGHERITA

$16.95

DIAVOLA

$17.95

PIZZA VEGETARIANA

$17.95

PIZZA BIANCA CON PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$19.95

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.95

SANDWICHES

KOBE BURGER

$16.95

POLPETTA DELLA MAMMA SANDWICH

$14.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.50

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$14.95

SAN DANIELE PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

$14.95

PASTA

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$17.95

RIGATONI ALLA CARCERATA

$17.95

RAVIOLI WITH RICOTTA

$17.95

LINGUINE WITH CLAMS

$21.95

FETTUCCINE WITH SHRIMP&ARUGULA

$19.95

PENNE WITH TOMATO CREAM SAUCE

$16.95

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$18.95

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.95

ORECCHIETTE WITH BROCCOLI RABÉ

$16.95

LINGUINE PESTO

$16.95

CAPELLINI AL POMODORO

$16.95

LINGUINE FRUTTI DI MARE

$25.95

SPINACH GNOCCHI

$16.95

ENTRÉES

POLLO PICCATA

$18.95

POLLO MARSALA

$19.95

POLLO PARMIGIANA

$20.95

SALMON PICCATA

$23.95

NEW YORK STEAK

$38.95

MAIALE AL BRANDY

$22.95

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$19.95

GAMBERONI ALLA LIMONE

$20.95

GAMBERI ALLA VESUVIO

$20.95

RACK OF LAMB

$38.95

TERIYAKI SKIRT STEAK

$32.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.

Location

301 Linden Ave, San Francisco, CA 94080

Directions

Gallery
Andiamo image
Andiamo image
Andiamo image

