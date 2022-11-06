Anju
2,883 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Anju is the second restaurant from The Fried Rice Collective. Chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno pair modern cooking techniques with traditional Korean flavors, while Drew Kim provides his passion for hospitality ensuring a unique dining experience.
Location
1805 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Snob - 1721 M Street Northwest
No Reviews
1721 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Dupont
4.7 • 947
1303 19th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant