Anju

2,883 Reviews

$$

1805 18th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

HOUSE INFUSIONS

CITRUS INFUSED SOJU

$26.00
SEASONAL INFUSED MAKGEOLLI

$22.00

Cassis, Brown Sugar, & Honey Infused Makgeolli

SHANDY PACK

$36.00

1 bottle of citrus infused soju 2 cans of Terra beer

SOJU BOURBON BTL

$30.00

Oak chip and vanilla bean infused soju *pour over ice, add lemon twist

SEASONAL INFUSED SOJU

$26.00

POMEGRANATE, PEAR

COCKTAILS

STRAWBERRY LYCHEE LEMONADE

$7.00

Pureed fresh strawberry and lychee with fresh lemon juice. $3 Alcohol Option: Tito’s or Soju

SSAM JANG BLOODY MARY (VIRGIN)

$7.00

Tomato juice, saam jang, fresh horseradish, soy sauce. $3 Alcohol Option: Tito’s or Soju

SOJU SODA

$12.00

Soju and St. Germain with house pineapple turmeric soda.

YOGURT MALT WITH RUM

$12.00Out of stock

Korean yogurt drink with powdered malt and Cotton & Reed White Rum

BEER / SELTZER

TERRA

$7.00

12 oz. can

KIRIN LIGHT

$7.00

12 oz. bottle

DRUNK FRUIT SELTZER - LYCHEE

$7.00

12 oz. can

DRUNK FRUIT SELTZER - MELON

$7.00

12 oz. can

OTHER HALF BREWING - FOREVER EVER IPA

$12.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE STILL WATER

$4.00

Saratoga 12 oz. bottle

BOTTLE SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Saratoga 12 oz. bottle

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER

$5.00

6.8 oz. bottle

COKE

$3.00

12 oz. can

DIET COKE

$3.00

12 oz. can

SPRITE

$3.00

12 oz. can

GINGER ALE

$3.00

12 oz. can

BTL WHITE WINE

DOMAINE DU PAS "LE VENT DANS LES SAUL" CHENIN BLANC

$55.00

Anjou, FR '20

PETER ZEMMER PINOT GRIGIO

$50.00

Trentino Adige, IT '20

RAEBURN CHARDONNAY

$60.00

Russian River, CA '20

FORSTREITER "GROONER" GRUNER VELTLINER

$45.00

Niederosterreich, AU '20

LE CHAI DUCHET CHARDONNAY

$55.00

Burgundy, FR '17

ADEGAS GRAN VINUM "ESSENCIA DIVINA" RIAS BIAXAS ALBARINO

$66.00

Galicia, SP '21

CHATEAU MONCONTOUR DEMI-SEC VOUVRAY CHENIN BLANC

$61.00

Vouvray, FR '20

SELBACH "INCLINE" RIESLING

$50.00

Mosel, DE '20

SCARPETTA PINOT GRIGIO

$60.00

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, IT '21

CHATEAU BEL "BEL A CIAO" ORANGE

$66.00

Bordeaux, FR '21

BTL RED WINE

DOMAINE A BERTHET-RAYNE COTES DU RHONE

$50.00

Rhone Valley, FR '20

JOEY TENSLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$60.00

Central Coast, CA '19

MATT FRITZ PINOT NOIR

$50.00

North Coast, CA '19

CVNE CUNE CRIANZA ORGANIC TEMPRANILLO

$50.00

Rioja, SP '19

DOMAINE GIACOMETTI PATRIMONIO GRENACHE

$77.00

Patrimonio, FR '17

ROMAULD PETIT CHIROUBLES GAMAY

$52.00

Beaujolais, FR '19

CHATEAU CISSAC REFLETS BORDEAUX

$65.00

Haut-Medoc, FR '15

TWENTY ROWS RESERVE CABERNET

$65.00

Napa Valley '18

D. MICHEL GOUBARD ET FILS (BOURGOGNE) PINOT NOIR

$84.00

Cote Chalonnaise, FR ‘20

BTL ROSE

CHATEAU GUIOT ROSE RHONE BLEND

$50.00

Costieres de Nimes, FR '20

DOMAINE PELLE MENETOU-SALON MOROGUES ROSE

$61.00

Languedoc, FR '20

BTL SPARKLING WINE

CAVES NAVERAN CAVA BRUT ROSE

$50.00

Catalonia, SP '20

SCARPETTA PROSECCO

$55.00

Prosecco, IT '21

GIMONNET GONET TRADITION L'ACCORD BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$116.00

Champagne, FR 'NV

MONCONTOUR CREMANT DE LOIRE BRUT ROSE

$87.00

Loire, FR ‘NV

DOMAIN DU PAS ST. MARTIN “LA VIE EN ROSE” ROSE METHODE ANCESTRALE

$55.00

Loire, FR ‘NV

OBSIDIAN WINE PEZSCO PETILLANT NATURAL

$125.00

Carneros, Ca '21

SOJU/KOREAN WINE

CHAMISUL FRESH BTL

$22.00

375 mL

CHAMISUL ORIGINAL BTL

$22.00

375 mL

SAAN BTL

$22.00

375 mL

CHUM CHURUM BTL

$22.00

375 mL

ANDONG BTL

$40.00

375 mL

JINRO BTL

$22.00

375 mL

THE EMPEROR BTL

$42.00

375 mL

MAKGEOLLI BTL

$16.00

Sparkling Rice Wine 750 mL

BOKBUNJA BTL

$26.00

Korean Raspberry Wine 375 ml

SEOL JUNG MAE BTL

$30.00

Korean Plum Wine 375 ml

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Anju is the second restaurant from The Fried Rice Collective. Chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno pair modern cooking techniques with traditional Korean flavors, while Drew Kim provides his passion for hospitality ensuring a unique dining experience.

1805 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

