Annex Bar & Grill .101 north highway 54
Logan, NM 88426
STARTERS
ANGIE'S NACHOS
beef, queso, green chili sauce, jalapenos, sour cream & quacamole
NACHOS GRANDE
beef, queso, jaleapenos, sour cream & guacamole
TRADITIONAL STEAK PHILLY QUESADILLA
grilled beef, swiss, onions & green peppers
SOUTHWEST STEAK PHILLY QUESADILLA
grilled beef, swiss, onions & green chile
QUESO FRIES
housemade fries smothered with the Annex queso
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
housemade fries smothered with red or green chili sauce & chedder
CHIPS & SALSA
tortilla chips & housemade salsa
CHIPS & QUESO
tortilla chips & warm cheesy dip
HOT WINGS
8 wings with carrots & celery sticks
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with Marinara or Ranch Dressing
SALADS
BURGERS & MORE
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
BACON CHEESEBURGER
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
MUSHROOM & SWISS
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
BACON 'SHROOM & SWISS
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
BACON & GUACAMOLE
char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side
PHILLY STEAK Southwest
grilled beef, green chili & onions with melted swiss on a sourdough roll and choice of side
PHILLY STEAK Traditional
grilled beef, bell peppers & onions with melted swiss on a sourdough roll and choice of side
PATTY MELT
1/3 beef patty with swiss & grilled onions on a marble rye bread and choice of side
CLASSIC BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast and choice of side
CHILE SLIDE (SINGLE)
Annex burger served open faced smothered with cheese, green OR red chile sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of side
CHILE SLIDE (DOUBLE)
Annex burger served open faced smothered with cheese, green OR red chile sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of side
QUESO SLIDE (SINGLE)
Annex burger served open faced smothered with housemade queso lettuce & tomato and choice of side
QUESO SLIDE (DOUBLE)
Annex burger served open faced smothered with housemade queso, lettuce & tomato and choice of side
ENTREES
14oz RIBEYE
grilled the way you like it, served with garden salad and choice of side
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP
6 deep fried shrimp + cocktail sauce, served with garden salad and choice of side
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
handbreaded smothered with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side
WORLDS BEST STEAK FINGERS
handbreaded with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side
BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS
handbreaded with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side
MEXICAN FOOD
SMOTHERED BURRITO
ground beef, beans OR combo with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in red, green OR queso Served with chips and salsa
GREEN CHILIE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
chicken fried steak smothered in green chilie sauce, Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa
QUESADILLA
grilled flour tortilla with green chilie and cheese Served with chips and salsa
ENCHILADAS (BEEF)
flat beef enchiladas, smothered in red OR green sauce with Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa
ENCHILADAS (CHEESE)
rolled cheese enchiladas, smothered in red OR green sauce with Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
SIDES
BBQ Plates
1 Meat Plate
Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast
2 Meat Plate
Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast
3 Meat Plate
Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast
Pork Rib Plate
BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
.101 north highway 54, Logan, NM 88426
