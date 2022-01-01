  • Home
  • /
  • Logan
  • /
  • Annex Bar & Grill - .101 north highway 54
A map showing the location of Annex Bar & Grill .101 north highway 54View gallery

Annex Bar & Grill .101 north highway 54

review star

No reviews yet

.101 north highway 54

Logan, NM 88426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

ANGIE'S NACHOS

$12.99

beef, queso, green chili sauce, jalapenos, sour cream & quacamole

NACHOS GRANDE

$12.99

beef, queso, jaleapenos, sour cream & guacamole

TRADITIONAL STEAK PHILLY QUESADILLA

$10.99

grilled beef, swiss, onions & green peppers

SOUTHWEST STEAK PHILLY QUESADILLA

$10.99

grilled beef, swiss, onions & green chile

QUESO FRIES

$8.99

housemade fries smothered with the Annex queso

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.99

housemade fries smothered with red or green chili sauce & chedder

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

tortilla chips & housemade salsa

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.99

tortilla chips & warm cheesy dip

HOT WINGS

$12.99

8 wings with carrots & celery sticks

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

Served with Marinara or Ranch Dressing

SALADS

CHICKEN CHEF SALAD

$9.99

grilled or crispy chicken

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

lettuce, cucumber, onion, croutons

BURGERS & MORE

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

JALAPENO CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$9.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

BACON 'SHROOM & SWISS

$11.59

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

BACON & GUACAMOLE

$11.99

char grilled 1/3 pound, fresh 100% all natural beef with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion and choice of side

PHILLY STEAK Southwest

$10.99

grilled beef, green chili & onions with melted swiss on a sourdough roll and choice of side

PHILLY STEAK Traditional

$10.99

grilled beef, bell peppers & onions with melted swiss on a sourdough roll and choice of side

PATTY MELT

$9.99

1/3 beef patty with swiss & grilled onions on a marble rye bread and choice of side

CLASSIC BLT

$7.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast and choice of side

CHILE SLIDE (SINGLE)

$10.99

Annex burger served open faced smothered with cheese, green OR red chile sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of side

CHILE SLIDE (DOUBLE)

$14.99

Annex burger served open faced smothered with cheese, green OR red chile sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of side

QUESO SLIDE (SINGLE)

$11.99

Annex burger served open faced smothered with housemade queso lettuce & tomato and choice of side

QUESO SLIDE (DOUBLE)

$15.99

Annex burger served open faced smothered with housemade queso, lettuce & tomato and choice of side

ENTREES

14oz RIBEYE

$30.99

grilled the way you like it, served with garden salad and choice of side

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP

$16.99

6 deep fried shrimp + cocktail sauce, served with garden salad and choice of side

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.99

handbreaded smothered with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side

WORLDS BEST STEAK FINGERS

$13.99

handbreaded with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side

BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.99

handbreaded with cream gravy, served with garden salad and choice of side

MEXICAN FOOD

SMOTHERED BURRITO

$10.99

ground beef, beans OR combo with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in red, green OR queso Served with chips and salsa

GREEN CHILIE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.99

chicken fried steak smothered in green chilie sauce, Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa

QUESADILLA

$8.99

grilled flour tortilla with green chilie and cheese Served with chips and salsa

ENCHILADAS (BEEF)

$12.99

flat beef enchiladas, smothered in red OR green sauce with Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa

ENCHILADAS (CHEESE)

$11.99

rolled cheese enchiladas, smothered in red OR green sauce with Spanich rice & refried beans Served with chips and salsa

KIDS MENU

CORN DOG

$5.99

served with choice of side

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

served with choice of side

CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.99

served with choice of side

DESSERT

Cheese cake

$5.99

cheese cake served with cherry fruit topping

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

BlackBerry Cobbler

$5.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Apple Cobbler

$5.99

Cherry Cobbler

$5.99

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$3.50

HOUSEMADE FRIES

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Queso

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

White Queso

$3.50

Prime Rib Friday

Prime Rib Friday

$24.99

BBQ Plates

Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

1 Meat Plate

$14.99

Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

2 Meat Plate

$16.99

Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

3 Meat Plate

$17.99

Choice of Brisket (Chopped or Sliced), Smoked Sausage or Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

Pork Rib Plate

3 Rib Plate

$16.99

3 Juicy Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

4 Rib Plate

$18.99

4 Juicy Pork Ribs. Served with a choice of 2 Sides, Pickle Spear, Red Onion and Texas Toast

BBQ Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket

$11.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich, Served with 1 Side, Pickle Spear & Red Onion

Chopped Brisket

$11.99

Chopped Brisket Sandwich, Served with 1 Side, Pickle Spear & Red Onion

Smoked Sausage

$11.99

Smoked Sausage Sandwich, Served with 1 Side, Pickle Spear & Red Onion

Pulled Pork

BBQ Sides

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Colslaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Sliced Brisket

$6.99

Chopped Brisket

$6.99

Side Sausage

$6.99

Side Ribs (2)

$6.99

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

.101 north highway 54, Logan, NM 88426

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Odeon Theatre - 123 S. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 S. 2nd Street Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Stone Ranch Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
208 East Estrella Avenue Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Del's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 734
1202 East Historic Route 66 Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Logan
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston