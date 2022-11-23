Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL

994 Rt. 59

Antioch, IL 60002

PIZZA Specials - PICK UP ONLY

2 Slices & Drink

2 Slices & Drink

2 pizza slices & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger

1 Slice, Salad & Drink

1 Slice, Salad & Drink

$4.00

1 slice, small salad & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger

SANDWICH Specials

2 Hot Dog Special

2 Hot Dog Special

$8.50

2 Vienna Beef hot dogs, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request.

Italian Beef Special

Italian Beef Special

$11.95

Italian Beef made fresh daily, fries & drink

Cheeseburger Special

Cheeseburger Special

$8.75

juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Hamburger Special

Hamburger Special

$7.95

juicy 1/3 pound hamburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Meatball Special

Meatball Special

$8.90

Italian meatball sandwich, fries & drink

Chicken Sandwich Special

Chicken Sandwich Special

$8.50

grilled or crispy chicken sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Italian Sausage Special

Italian Sausage Special

$9.60

Italian sausage sandwich, fries & drink

Steak Sandwich Special

Steak Sandwich Special

$14.60

steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Special

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Special

$14.55

Italian beef and sausage combo sandwich, fries & drink

BUILD YOUR OWN THIN CRUST

crispy thin crust
12" Thin Crust

12" Thin Crust

$14.00

crispy thin crust 12" feeds 1-2 Get a free 12" Cheese with the purchase of an 18" Pizza, using the promo code: FREE CHEESE (BOTH pizzas must be in your cart for the code to work)

14" Thin Crust

14" Thin Crust

$16.80

crispy thin crust 14" feeds 2-3

16" Thin Crust

16" Thin Crust

$19.50

crispy thin crust 16" feeds 3-4

18" Thin Crust

18" Thin Crust

$21.85

crispy thin crust 18" feeds 4-5

BUILD YOUR OWN PAN

thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella
12" Pan

12" Pan

$17.30

thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

14" Pan

14" Pan

$21.40

thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

16" Pan

16" Pan

$24.65

thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

BUILD YOUR OWN DOUBLE DECKER

two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings
12" Double Decker

12" Double Decker

$18.50

two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

14" Double Decker

14" Double Decker

$22.45

two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

16" Double Decker

16" Double Decker

$26.30

two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

18" Double Decker

18" Double Decker

$30.25

two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 4-5) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item

STROMBOLI

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN
12" Stromboli

12" Stromboli

$17.30

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 1-2)

14" Stromboli

14" Stromboli

$21.40

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 2-3)

16" Stromboli

16" Stromboli

$24.65

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 3-4)

GLUTEN FREE

Our 10" gluten free pizzas are made with gluten free crust cooked in the same kitchen as food containing gluten. Cross contamination may occur. Anyone with serious allergy to gluten are advised not to consume our gluten free pizza.
Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$16.00

Our gluten free pizzas are made with gluten free crust cooked in the same kitchen as food containing gluten. Cross contamination may occur. Anyone with serious allergy to gluten are advised not to consume our gluten free pizza. (feeds 1)

HEART Pizza

16" Thin Crust pizza in a HEART shape with your choice of toppings. Personalize with a Message for additional charge.
Heart Pizza

Heart Pizza

$19.50

send the ones you love a HEART PIZZA available any day - high demand on Valentines Day add a message for additional charge

BBQ CHICKEN

sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 1-2)

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 2-3)

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 3-4)

18" BBQ Chicken

18" BBQ Chicken

sweet & tangy bbq sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 4-5)

BUFFALO CHICKEN

spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 1-2)

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 2-3)

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 3-4)

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella (feeds 4-5)

SUPREME

sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper
12" Supreme

12" Supreme

sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper (feeds 1-2)

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper (feeds 2-3)

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper (feeds 3-4)

18" Supreme

18" Supreme

sausage, mushroom, onion & green pepper (feeds 4-5)

WESTERN

sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce
12" Western

12" Western

sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)

14" Western

14" Western

sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)

16" Western

16" Western

sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)

18" Western

18" Western

sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)

VEGETABLE

green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato
12" Vegetable

12" Vegetable

green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato (feeds 1-2)

14" Vegetable

14" Vegetable

green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato (feeds 2-3)

16" Vegetable

16" Vegetable

green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato (feeds 3-4)

18" Vegetable

18" Vegetable

green pepper, onion, mushroom & tomato (feeds 4-5)

BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

double crust, hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)

16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 3-4)

18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 4-5)

ITALIAN BEEF

12" ITALIAN BEEF

12" ITALIAN BEEF

Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 1-2)

14" ITALIAN BEEF

14" ITALIAN BEEF

Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)

16" ITALIAN BEEF

16" ITALIAN BEEF

Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 3-4)

18" ITALIAN BEEF

18" ITALIAN BEEF

Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 4-5)

HAWAIIAN

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple
12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple (feeds 1-2)

14" HAWAIIAN

14" HAWAIIAN

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple (feeds 2-3)

16" HAWAIIAN

16" HAWAIIAN

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple (feeds 3-4)

18" HAWAIIAN

18" HAWAIIAN

Canadian bacon and sweet pineapple (feeds 4-5)

MEAT LOVERS

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 1-2)

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 2-3)

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 3-4)

18" Meat Lovers

18" Meat Lovers

sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon (feeds 4-5)

SHAMROCK Pizza

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a thin crust Shamrock shaped pizza!
SHAMROCK Pizza

SHAMROCK Pizza

$19.50

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a thin crust Shamrock shaped pizza!

MESSAGE Pizza

Add a custom message to any pizza I LOVE YOU * #1 MOM * THANK YOU * #1 COACH Antioch Pizza has the right to not make any message that is inappropriate.
MESSAGE PIZZA

MESSAGE PIZZA

$6.25

Add a personalized message to any pizza

APPETIZERS

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$2.00

french fries cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$3.50

Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95
Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$12.45

Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers & fried mushrooms with a side of ranch and marinara

7 Piece BONE IN Wings

7 Piece BONE IN Wings

$9.95

hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq

12 Piece BONE IN Wings

12 Piece BONE IN Wings

$15.00

hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq

1/2 lb BONELESS Wings

1/2 lb BONELESS Wings

$9.40

hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq

1 lb. BONELESS Wings

1 lb. BONELESS Wings

$14.75

hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.50
Chicken Fingers (5)

Chicken Fingers (5)

$7.25
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.80

fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread and toasted to perfection

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$3.80

fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread topped with melted mozzarella and toasted to perfection

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.30
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$4.05

hand held a deep-fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and sausage and pepperoni

Cheese Breadsticks (4)

Cheese Breadsticks (4)

$6.25
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.50

Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.30

choose between cream cheese or cheddar poppers or do a mix

Ranch On Side

Ranch On Side

$1.00
Cheese On Side

Cheese On Side

$1.00
BBQ Sauce On Side

BBQ Sauce On Side

$1.00
Marinara On Side

Marinara On Side

$1.00

SANDWICHES

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.05

100% Vienna Beef hot dogs include fries. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.40

grilled or crispy chicken sandwich EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.95

homemade Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add you choice of peppers and cheese

1/3 lb Cheeseburger

1/3 lb Cheeseburger

$7.30

juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.25

Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$4.65

100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers upon request

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.60

Italian Sausage sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way

1/3 lb Hamburger

1/3 lb Hamburger

$6.70

juicy 1/3 pound burger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Double Hamburger

$8.85

two juicy 1/3 pound burgers EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$10.25

Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburgers piled high with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$12.55

Italian Beef & Sausage combo sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$12.60

thick cut ribeye steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$7.10

Italian meatball sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way

SALADS

garden salads a filled with crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side
Small Dinner Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$4.25

crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1

Large Dinner Salad

Large Dinner Salad

$7.40

crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2

Family Dinner Salad

Family Dinner Salad

$12.00

crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.25

grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$10.95

Italian salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, onion, black olives, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)

PASTA

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$7.50
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.30

SWEETS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.85

crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order

Deep Fried Cheesecake

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

LIMITED TIME ONLY Deep Fried Cheesecake served with raspberry dipping sauce.

Jumbo Cookie

Jumbo Cookie

$2.25

chocolate chunk • oatmeal walnut raisin • double chocolate chunk

Shake - PICK UP ONLY

Shake - PICK UP ONLY

$5.00
Malt - PICK UP ONLY

Malt - PICK UP ONLY

$5.25

Soft Drinks

1 Liter

1 Liter

$2.65
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Monster

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE. CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.

Website

Location

994 Rt. 59, Antioch, IL 60002

Directions

Gallery
Antioch Pizza Shop image
Antioch Pizza Shop image
Antioch Pizza Shop image
Antioch Pizza Shop image

