American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
B. Matthew's Eatery
4,884 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch in Savannah’s Historic District. What started out as a casual deli and bakery has evolved into a full-service eatery with menus that feature a variety of traditional and New American-style dishes. We use fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients and source locally when possible.
Location
325 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401
