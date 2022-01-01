Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

B. Matthew's Eatery

4,884 Reviews

$$

325 E Bay St

Savannah, GA 31401

Order Again

Apps/Salads

B Salad

$8.00+

mixed greens, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes, feta, alfalfa sprouts, balsamic vinaigrette,

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

romaine, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons, caesar dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

flash fried, basil pesto, bacon, parmesan

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

hand-breaded, remoulade, garlic herb goat cheese

Kale Salad

$7.00+

dried cranberries, edamame, goat cheese, almonds, lemon shallot vinaigrette

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$9.00

avocado, capers, red onions, tomatoes, red radish over toasted rye

Bay Street Scramble

$14.00

scrambled egggs, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, greenonions, mornay sauce, cheddar, over breakfast potatoes, with a homemade buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

tomato, avocado, bacon, lettuce, two eggs* any style, toasted sourdough, served with choice of one brunch side

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, pepper jack, homemade jalapeno pepper jelly

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

six large shrimp, stone-ground grits, tasso ham, cherry heirloom tomatoes, smoked bacon collard greens, pepper jack, green onions, white wine cream sauce

Brunch Special

$14.00

Chicken N' Biscuit

$14.00

southern-fried chicken, house-made pimento cheese, homemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with gravy, served with choice of one brunch side

Classic Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs any style, homemade buttermilk biscuit - choice of bacon, sausage or homemade turkey apple sausage

Fried Green Tomato & Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

our signature blue crab cake, hand-breaded fried green tomato, poached egg, homemade buttermilk biscuit, mornay sauce, goat cheese over mixed greens, served with choice of one side

Classic French Toast

$12.00

challah bread in a rich custard, topped with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey apple sausage

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$14.00

three egg omelette, ham, cheddar, served with choice of one brunch side

Lamp Post

$14.00

two eggs* any style, breakfast potatoes, homemade buttermilk biscuit, stone-ground grits - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey apple sausage

Lumberjack Omelette

$15.00

three egg omelette, sausage, bacon, peppers & onions, pepper jack, served with choice of one brunch side

Omelette

$10.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

three egg omelette, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, onions, swiss, served with choice of one brunch side

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

eggs scrambled with white onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, cheddar, goat cheese, green onions, over breakfast potatoes, with a homemade buttermilk biscuit

Sandwiches

Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, wheat bread, served with one side

Black-Eyed Pea Cake Sandwich

$12.00

homemade black-eyed pea cakes, pepper jack, red onions, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, wheat bread, served with one side

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

homemade bourbon bacon jam, pepper jack, fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, served with one side

Burger Special

$17.00Out of stock

Cuban

$14.00

braised pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed hoagie, served with one side

Grandma's Burger

$15.00

grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, swiss, brioche bun, served with one side

Reuben

$15.00

guinness braised corned beef, house-made thousand island, sauerkraut, swiss, marble rye, served with one side

A La Carte

1/2 French Toast

$4.00

(1) Egg

$1.25

(2) Eggs

$2.50

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Chk Salad Scoop

$5.00

Chz Only Grits

$3.50

Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Gravy

$3.00

Greens

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Plain Grits

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Protein

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweeties

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey-Apple Sausage

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Monin Syrup

$0.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Water

Pellegrino

$4.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

V8

$2.50

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Almond Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch in Savannah’s Historic District. What started out as a casual deli and bakery has evolved into a full-service eatery with menus that feature a variety of traditional and New American-style dishes. We use fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients and source locally when possible.

