Bacalls Cafe 6118 Hamilton Ave
6118 Hamilton Ave
College Hill, OH 45224
Popular Items
Starters
Artichoke Chicken Pizza
Tortilla pizza crust topped with spinach artichoke dip, chicken, mozzarella cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Artichoke, spinach, green chilies and Parmesan. Served warm with tortilla chips.
Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Four warm pretzel sticks served with our homemade cheese sauce for dipping
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Sauteed onion, red peppers, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes.
Cheese Nuggets
Fresh Mozzarella and American cheese, cut into nuggets, then breaded and deep-fried. Your choice of cocktail or marinara sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
The classic.
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Cocktail sauce
Onion Straws
Paper thin slics of onion, floured and deep-fried until golden brown.
Parmesan Zucchini Fries
Parmesan crusted zucchini fries, deep-fried and served with Southwest Ranch.
Ranch Fries
Waffle fries covered with homemade ranch, shredded cheese and chopped green onions.
Saratoga Chips
Battered corn Nuggets
Soups
Lite Bites
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Caesar Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Cashew Chicken Salad
One scoop of a tasty blend of all white chicken meat, cashews, celery and sun-dried cherries in mayonnaise. Served with fresh fruit.
House Salad
Choose mixed greens or fresh spinach topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber and croutons.
Kitchen Salad
Crisp salad mix, turkey, cucumber, onion, tomato, egg, bacon bits, shredded cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing
Santa Fe Salad
Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips. Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.
Spinach Salad
Leafy green spinach topped with fresh mushrooms, sauteed onions, crumbled bacon, egg and croutons. Served with a Warm Bacon dressing.
Veg. Pasta Salad
pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives in an herbal dressing. Made fresh daily, limited availability
Wraps & Sandwiches
Adult Deluxe Grilled Cheese
American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato
Avenue Fish
A filet of Alaskan Pollock served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Prepared one of two ways, your choice.
Avocado Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion on grilled white bread with sun-dried tomato mayonnaise
Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice: Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey
Club Sandwich
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
Grilled Cheese
Jack Salmon
Cincy’s term for deep-fried white fish. Served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. TRY IT WITH CHEESE .75
Yuengling Beer Batter Cod Sandwich
Mett Sandwich and one side sauerkraut on the side
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with Au Jus
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Plain Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ranch Chicken Club Wrap
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing.
The Gyro
A sandwich of traditional gyro meat grilled and served in a flat bread with onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.
The Reuben
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey
Burgers
The Burger
A half-pound Prime Beef Burger – fresh, never frozen, charbroiled with lettuce, tomato and red onion. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions or mushrooms .75 Bleu cheese crumbles or bacon 1.00 Blackening available 1.00
Black-N-Bleu Burger
The Burger, blackened and topped with crumbled bleu cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
The Burger, with bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
The Burger, with mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Turkey Burger
Grilled using seasoned ground turkey on a multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
PlantBased Burger
A blend of vegetable protein and natural flavors, an alternative to beef 23g of protein per patty vegan
Entrees
Avenue Fish Entrée
A filet of Alaskan Pollock prepared one of two ways, your choice. Served with fresh vegetables and macaroni and cheese.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Breast served with two sides.
Cod Dinner
Fried Shrimp
Shrimp hand-breaded in our housemade cornmeal crust then deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce, skinny fries and cole slaw
Grilled Chicken
Boneless chicken breast grilled with one of four flavors. Choose teriyaki glaze, balsamic glaze, herbal dressing or blackened. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
Meatloaf
A savory combination of ground beef, ground pork, vegetables and spices with a hint of bacon. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes and gravy
Pork Chop
Juicy grilled seasoned pork chop served with choice of two sides.
Pot Roast
Tender slow-roasted beef, served with garlic mashed potatoes,gravy and fresh vegetables.
A la Carte
Applesauce
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Fresh Vegetables
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Macaroni and Cheese
Parmesan French Fries
Potato Chips
Side French Fries
Side Onion Straw
Au Gratin Potatoes
Saratoga Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Extras
Side 1000 Island
Side Au Jus
Side Balsamic
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Cilantro Mayo
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Cucumber Sauce
Side Extra Crackers
Side Garlic Teriyaki
Side Gravy
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot BBQ
Side House Dressing
Side Italian
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Medium BBQ
Side Pickles
Side Ranch
Side Rasp. Vinagrette
Side S.W. Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicy Honey
Side Tarter Sauce
Side Warm bacon Dressing
Soda & Juice
Apple Juice
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Orange Juice
Perrier
Raspberry Tea
Sprite
Water
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Bottle Beer
Cocktails
After Five
Amaretto Sour
Bacall's 40th Froze
Bacall's Lucky Charm
Bacalls Frozen Slush
Back Nine
Backlit
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Lemon, Black Cherry Seltzer
Bahama Mama
Rum, Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Orange
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Crazberry Cocktail
Daiquiri
Rum, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Lime, Frozen or on Ice
Dark and Stormy
Frozen Hurricane
Frozen White Wine Sangria
Fuzzy Navel
Golden Margaria
Grinch
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Mule
Jungle Juice
Kamikaze
Kool Aide
Long Beach
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchberg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime or Strawberry, Frozen or on Ice
Mimosa
Mojito
Rum, Mint, Lime, Soda
Moscow Mule
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime
Nutrigrain Bar
Old Fashioned
Whiskey, Bitters, Orange, Cherry, Soda
Orange Dreamsicle
Paloma
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pink Lady
Planters Punch
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
Red Sangria
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach, Orange, Cranberry
Singapore Sling
Snowed In
Stinger
Sunburn
Tequila Sunrise
Top Shelf LIT
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Daiquiri
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey, Mint, Lemon, Soda
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
2 ounces vodka 1 ounce Kahlúa 1 splash heavy cream
Woo Woo Juice
Vodka, Blueberry, Lemonade, Cranberry
Zombie
Green Tea
Makers & Coke
Green Tea
Drafts
Bacalls Blonde Ale
Beer Flight
Blue Moon
Brink Clearance Rack
Bud Light
Ciderboys Pineapple Hula
Fat Tire
Guinness
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Fat Head Bumbleberry
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Tafts Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
S.A. Boston Lager
Rhinegeist DAD
Yuengling
Yuengling Flight
Dogfish Punkin Ale
Martinis
Appletini
Apple Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Apple Pucker, and Green Apple Juice
Baileys Martini
Bee's Knee's
Gin, Lemon, Agave, Twist
Chocolate Martini
Vodka, Chocolate, Cream, Cherry
Chocolate Raspberry Martini
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, and Lime Juice
Gin Martini
Gin, Dry Vermouth, Twist or Olives
Gold Medal Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, Triple Sec, Roses Lime Juice and Sweet and Sour Lemon
Manhattan
Pomegranate Martini
Vodka, Pama Liquer, and Triple Sec
Snowed In
Turtle Martini
Godiva Chocolate Liquer, Dark Creme de Cacao, Amaretto and Smirnoff Caramel Vodka
Vodka Martini
Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Twist or Olives
Washington Apple
Wine
Clos Du Bois
House Cabernet
House Chardonnay
House Merlot
House Pinot Grigio
K.J. Chardonnay
Moscato
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Riesling
Shiraz
White Zin
Josh Chard Glass
Champagne
Champagne (Glass)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Your Neighbor Hood Bar and Grill
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, OH 45224