Bacalls Cafe 6118 Hamilton Ave

The Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Starters

Artichoke Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Tortilla pizza crust topped with spinach artichoke dip, chicken, mozzarella cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.25

Artichoke, spinach, green chilies and Parmesan. Served warm with tortilla chips.

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$7.25

Four warm pretzel sticks served with our homemade cheese sauce for dipping

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

Sauteed onion, red peppers, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes.

Cheese Nuggets

$7.50

Fresh Mozzarella and American cheese, cut into nuggets, then breaded and deep-fried. Your choice of cocktail or marinara sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.65

The classic.

Chicken Fingers

$10.70

Served with your choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Served with Cocktail sauce

Onion Straws

$6.75

$6.75

Paper thin slics of onion, floured and deep-fried until golden brown.

Parmesan Zucchini Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Parmesan crusted zucchini fries, deep-fried and served with Southwest Ranch.

Ranch Fries

$10.50

Waffle fries covered with homemade ranch, shredded cheese and chopped green onions.

Saratoga Chips

$5.95Out of stock

Battered corn Nuggets

$6.95Out of stock

Soups

Wisconsin Cheddar Soup

$4.50

With fresh brocolli and a touch of ham

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Ask about today's selection.

Housemade Chili

$5.75

Our beefy and tangy recipe.

Lite Bites

Lite Bite

$9.95

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Caesar Salad

$10.50

$10.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.40

Cashew Chicken Salad

$9.75

One scoop of a tasty blend of all white chicken meat, cashews, celery and sun-dried cherries in mayonnaise. Served with fresh fruit.

House Salad

$5.95

Choose mixed greens or fresh spinach topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber and croutons.

Kitchen Salad

$10.75

Crisp salad mix, turkey, cucumber, onion, tomato, egg, bacon bits, shredded cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$10.25

$10.25

Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips. Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.75

Leafy green spinach topped with fresh mushrooms, sauteed onions, crumbled bacon, egg and croutons. Served with a Warm Bacon dressing.

Veg. Pasta Salad

$9.50

pasta tossed with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives in an herbal dressing. Made fresh daily, limited availability

Wraps & Sandwiches

Adult Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$12.95

American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone with Cucumber, Onion, Tomato

Avenue Fish

$11.75

A filet of Alaskan Pollock served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Prepared one of two ways, your choice.

Avocado Chicken Club

$11.95

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion on grilled white bread with sun-dried tomato mayonnaise

Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice: Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey

Club Sandwich

$11.25

$11.25

Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Jack Salmon

$11.70

Cincy’s term for deep-fried white fish. Served on thick dark rye with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. TRY IT WITH CHEESE .75

Yuengling Beer Batter Cod Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Mett Sandwich and one side sauerkraut on the side

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Tender thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with Au Jus

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Plain Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Ranch Chicken Club Wrap

$11.65

Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing.

The Gyro

$11.70

$11.70

A sandwich of traditional gyro meat grilled and served in a flat bread with onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.

The Reuben

$11.25

$11.25

Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!

Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

$12.50

Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey

Burgers

The Burger

$12.95

A half-pound Prime Beef Burger – fresh, never frozen, charbroiled with lettuce, tomato and red onion. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions or mushrooms .75 Bleu cheese crumbles or bacon 1.00 Blackening available 1.00

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$14.95

The Burger, blackened and topped with crumbled bleu cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.95

The Burger, with bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

The Burger, with mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Turkey Burger

$12.25

Grilled using seasoned ground turkey on a multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

PlantBased Burger

$10.25

$10.25

A blend of vegetable protein and natural flavors, an alternative to beef 23g of protein per patty vegan

Entrees

Avenue Fish Entrée

$13.25

$13.25

A filet of Alaskan Pollock prepared one of two ways, your choice. Served with fresh vegetables and macaroni and cheese.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast

$14.25Out of stock

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Breast served with two sides.

Cod Dinner

$15.25

Fried Shrimp

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp hand-breaded in our housemade cornmeal crust then deep fried. Served with cocktail sauce, skinny fries and cole slaw

Grilled Chicken

$14.25

Boneless chicken breast grilled with one of four flavors. Choose teriyaki glaze, balsamic glaze, herbal dressing or blackened. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.

Meatloaf

$13.95

$13.95

A savory combination of ground beef, ground pork, vegetables and spices with a hint of bacon. Served with fresh vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes and gravy

Pork Chop

$10.95+

Juicy grilled seasoned pork chop served with choice of two sides.

Pot Roast

$15.25

$15.25

Tender slow-roasted beef, served with garlic mashed potatoes,gravy and fresh vegetables.

A la Carte

Applesauce

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Fresh Vegetables

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Parmesan French Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Straw

$3.50

Au Gratin Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Saratoga Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Extras

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cilantro Mayo

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Cucumber Sauce

$0.50

Side Extra Crackers

$0.25

Side Garlic Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side House Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Medium BBQ

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rasp. Vinagrette

$0.50

Side S.W. Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Honey

$0.50

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Side Warm bacon Dressing

$0.50

Soda & Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.69

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Black Cherry W.C.

$4.50

Bucket Of Beer (Domestic Only)

$10.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Select 55

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25Out of stock

Heineken

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.25

Odouls

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Cocktails

After Five

$6.25

Amaretto Sour

$5.25

Bacall's 40th Froze

$5.75Out of stock

Bacall's Lucky Charm

$7.25

Bacalls Frozen Slush

$8.50

Back Nine

$6.25

Backlit

$7.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Triple Sec, Lemon, Black Cherry Seltzer

Bahama Mama

$6.25

Rum, Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Orange

Black Russian

$5.25

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.25

Buttery Nipple

$4.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.25

Crazberry Cocktail

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.25

Rum, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Lime, Frozen or on Ice

Dark and Stormy

$6.25

Frozen Hurricane

$6.00

Frozen White Wine Sangria

$7.00+

Fuzzy Navel

$4.75

Golden Margaria

$7.75

Grinch

$6.25

Hurricane

$6.25

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Jungle Juice

$4.95

Kamikaze

$4.75

Kool Aide

$5.25

Long Beach

$6.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.25

Lynchberg Lemonade

$7.00

Madras

$4.75

Mai Tai

$6.25

Margarita

$6.25

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime or Strawberry, Frozen or on Ice

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$6.25Out of stock

Rum, Mint, Lime, Soda

Moscow Mule

$6.25

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

Nutrigrain Bar

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.25

Whiskey, Bitters, Orange, Cherry, Soda

Orange Dreamsicle

$7.00

Paloma

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.25

Pink Lady

$6.25

Planters Punch

$6.75

Purple Hooter

$5.25

Red Headed Slut

$6.25

Red Sangria

$6.00

Rob Roy

$5.50

Rum Runner

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$5.75

Sex on the Beach

$6.25

Vodka, Peach, Orange, Cranberry

Singapore Sling

$6.25

Snowed In

$7.00

Stinger

$5.50

Sunburn

$6.25

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

Top Shelf LIT

$8.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.75

Whiskey Smash

$6.25Out of stock

Whiskey, Mint, Lemon, Soda

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$5.25

2 ounces vodka 1 ounce Kahlúa 1 splash heavy cream

Woo Woo Juice

$6.25

Vodka, Blueberry, Lemonade, Cranberry

Zombie

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.25

Makers & Coke

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.25

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.25

Irish Lass

$8.25

Hot Toddy

$6.25

Cafe Gates

$8.25

Keoke Coffee

$8.25

Drafts

Bacalls Blonde Ale

$6.00+

Beer Flight

$10.00

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Brink Clearance Rack

$6.00+Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00+

Ciderboys Pineapple Hula

$6.00+

Fat Tire

$6.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$5.50

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$6.00+

Miller High Life

$2.50+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Tafts Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie

$6.00+

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00+

S.A. Boston Lager

$4.00+

Rhinegeist DAD

$6.00+

Yuengling

$4.00+

Yuengling Flight

$5.00+Out of stock

Dogfish Punkin Ale

$6.00+

Martinis

Appletini

$6.25

Apple Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Apple Pucker, and Green Apple Juice

Baileys Martini

$8.00

Bee's Knee's

$7.00

Gin, Lemon, Agave, Twist

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Vodka, Chocolate, Cream, Cherry

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.25

Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, and Lime Juice

Gin Martini

$6.25

Gin, Dry Vermouth, Twist or Olives

Gold Medal Martini

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.25

Vodka, Triple Sec, Roses Lime Juice and Sweet and Sour Lemon

Manhattan

$7.00

Pomegranate Martini

$7.00

Vodka, Pama Liquer, and Triple Sec

Snowed In

$7.00

Turtle Martini

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquer, Dark Creme de Cacao, Amaretto and Smirnoff Caramel Vodka

Vodka Martini

$6.25

Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Twist or Olives

Washington Apple

$7.00

Wine

Clos Du Bois

$7.00+Out of stock

House Cabernet

$5.00+

House Chardonnay

$5.00+

House Merlot

$5.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

K.J. Chardonnay

$9.00+

Moscato

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+

Riesling

$6.00+

Shiraz

$7.00+

White Zin

$6.00+

Josh Chard Glass

$13.00

Champagne

$8.00Out of stock

Champagne (Glass)

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$4.75

Kids Chicken Finger

$4.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$4.75

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.75Out of stock

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighbor Hood Bar and Grill

Location

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, OH 45224

Directions

Gallery
Bacalls Cafe image

