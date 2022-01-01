Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Goose & Elder

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Race Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Elder Fries
Single Burger
Double Burger

Shareables

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.25

shishito peppers flash fried until slightly blistered, seasoned with nori salt

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Four (4) house made mozzarella sticks marinated in Frank's Red Hot, served with marinara sauce

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$9.00

crinkle cut fries topped with chicken gravy, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower Curry

$10.50

roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower tossed in coconut curry, and topped with cilantro, parmesan, and sunflower seeds

Pork Chile Verde Nachos

$12.50

fritos, queso, melted cheese, beans, pickled peppers, crema, salsa roja

Ricotta Toast

$12.25

poached pears, shaved apples, spiced pecans, semolina toast

Salads

Big Salad

Big Salad

$12.00

farm greens, seasonal vegetables, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, olives, red wine vinaigrette. Just like the salad Elaine used to order on Seinfeld!!! Add Grilled Chicken for $6.50!

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$10.00

a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette

Spinach And Kale Salad

$10.00

a blend of spinach and kale tossed with pickled shallots, walnuts, sharp cheddar, and buttermilk ranch dressing

Burger

Single Burger

Single Burger

$8.50

grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun

Double Burger

Double Burger

$12.50

2 grass-fed burger patties, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun Add a fried egg: $1.50 Add Bacon: $1.50

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.75

falafel burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, haloumi cheese, za'atar mayo, sesame seed bun

Mains

Duck Leg Confit

Duck Leg Confit

$21.00

slow cooked, crispy duck leg served over buttery grits, bacon braised collard greens, and a brown butter vinaigrette

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.25

Mushrooms, shishito peppers, spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar, on a flour tortilla with crema and salsa roja

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$21.00

a crispy, breaded chicken cutlet with buttered noodles and a side of house made grain mustard sauce

Salmon

$23.00

couscous, butternut squash, maple gastrique, spiced pepitas, sage, 80 acres cherry tomatoes

Stone Ground Grits

Stone Ground Grits

$11.50Out of stock

Locally-sourced grits cooked with butter and cream, served with bacon, heirloom tomatoes, scallions and a poached-egg and finished with black pepper and melted butter.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock
Turkey Monte Cristo

Turkey Monte Cristo

$13.50Out of stock

Cherry sunflower bread battered with eggs, cream, cinnamon and sugar and topped with whipped cream, fresh berries and toasted almonds.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Rabbit Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Shakshuka

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Elder Fries

Elder Fries

$5.50

krinkle cut fries and goose sauce (the secret ingredient) our version of "fancy sauce"

Little Salad

$6.50

the big salad, but smaller

Mac-N-Chz

Mac-N-Chz

$7.00

half baked mac-n-chz 🤤 topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos

Grippo's

$3.00

Little Spinach and Kale

$5.75

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.00

served with seasonal fruit

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

served with our house made salted caramel sauce

Extra Sauces

Side of Goose Sauce

$0.50

To-Go Non Alcoholic Beverages

Topo Chico

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

To-Go Beers

We offer bottles and cans of beer and wine to go to enjoy with your meal!

Budweiser

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Miller High Life

$1.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Sonder Sequel

$3.50

Rhinegeist Swizzle

$3.00

Lemon grass and ginger cider.

Sonder Adela Gose

$3.00

Lone Star

$2.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$3.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$2.50

Smithwicks

$2.50

Guinness

$3.00

Einbecker N/A

$2.50

Zango

$3.00

Bubbles

$3.00

Tecate

$1.50

Voodoo

$4.00

Fat Tire

$3.00

To-Go White Wine

We offer bottles and cans of beer and wine to go to enjoy with your meal!

Avanti Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Domaine du Vieile Orme Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Grayson Cellars Chardonnay

$20.00

Poema Sparkling Cava

$16.00

Maison L'Envoye Rosé

$20.00

Ferrari Brothers Rose

$30.00

Bottle House White

$16.00

To-Go Red Wine

We offer bottles and cans of beer and wine to go to enjoy with your meal!

Ever Earth Pinot Noir

$20.00

E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$22.00

Matthew Fritz Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Patricia Green Cellars Pinot Noir

$34.00

G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo

$25.00

Bernabeleva Navaherreros Garnacha

$23.00

House Red

$16.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$18.00

Mug

$12.00

Tote Bag

$20.00

Buttons

$2.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$55.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Goose & Elder image
Goose & Elder image

Map
