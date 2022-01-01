Over-the-Rhine bars & lounges you'll love
Wódka Bar
1200 Main Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Syrniki
$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
Red Wine Honey Cake
$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
Borscht
$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits
$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
Brussels Sprouts Salad
$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
Fried Chicken Tacos
$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lost & Found OTR
22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati
Popular items
Margarita (2 Servings)
$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
Cubano Sandwich
$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
Gruner Veltliner
$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich
$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad
$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel
$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Gold Shoes
$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6
$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit
$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
MAIZE
1438 Race Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Tripleta
$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo
$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
Sweet Plantains
$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
SANDWICHES
Homemakers Bar
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati
Popular items
Hella Stella
$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
Over The Rio
$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Carpano Antica
$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
Popular items
Tri Tip Tacos
$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Ale House Sandwich
$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
B/C Sandwich
$16.50
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Single Burger
$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Grain Bowl
$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Mac-N-Chz
$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
Popular items
Classic.
$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.
$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.
$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pony
1346 Main St, Cincinnati
Popular items
SIDE FRIES
$4.00
BURGER
$8.50
HOTBBQ
$0.75
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
Popular items
Ancho Korean Hot Sammy
$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken breast | ancho nashville slurry | gochujang aolii |
Korean pickles | kimchi slaw | toasted sixteen bricks challah bun | 14
Crispy Asian Wings
$16.00
Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch
C&F Burger
$14.00
local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun
Copa Lounge
1133 Sycamore St, Cincinnati