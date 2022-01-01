Over-the-Rhine bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Over-the-Rhine

Wódka Bar image

 

Wódka Bar

1200 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Syrniki$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
Red Wine Honey Cake$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
Borscht$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
More about Wódka Bar
LouVino image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Lost & Found OTR image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lost & Found OTR

22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita (2 Servings)$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
Cubano Sandwich$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
Gruner Veltliner$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
More about Lost & Found OTR
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Shoes$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
MAIZE image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

MAIZE

1438 Race Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tripleta$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
Sweet Plantains$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
More about MAIZE
Homemakers Bar image

SANDWICHES

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hella Stella$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
Over The Rio$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Carpano Antica$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
More about Homemakers Bar
Taft's Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Ale House Sandwich$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
B/C Sandwich$16.50
More about Taft's Ale House
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Burger$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Grain Bowl$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Mac-N-Chz$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
More about Goose & Elder
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic.$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pony

1346 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE FRIES$4.00
BURGER$8.50
HOTBBQ$0.75
More about The Pony
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ancho Korean Hot Sammy$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken breast | ancho nashville slurry | gochujang aolii |
Korean pickles | kimchi slaw | toasted sixteen bricks challah bun | 14
Crispy Asian Wings$16.00
Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch
C&F Burger$14.00
local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun
More about Copper & Flame
Copa Lounge image

 

Copa Lounge

1133 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
More about Copa Lounge

