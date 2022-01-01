Springfield restaurants you'll love

Springfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Springfield

Springfield's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Springfield restaurants

Myers Burgers & Wings image

 

Myers Burgers & Wings

101 S Fountain Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Hot Hatch$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house ranch
Boneless Wings
Your choice of 5,10,15 house made boneless wings, tossed in your favorite Myers house made sauce and served with celery and your favorite house made dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
House Marinated Chicken Breast
More about Myers Burgers & Wings
Fresh Abilities image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Fresh Abilities

101 S Fountain Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo "Champion City Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad"
Asian "Amazin Asian"
Caesar "Tac Caesar"
More about Fresh Abilities
Rudy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Rudy's Smokehouse

2222 South Limestone St, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (2151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PIECE OF TEXAS TOAST$0.25
Texas-sized thick sliced white bread buttered, toasted and grilled to golden brown perfection with the grill marks to prove it!
ADD TWO SIDES$3.99
Your choice of two delicious Rudy’s sides at a price you can’t beat!
4 SIDES "MAKE IT A MEAL"$9.49
Build your own meal - choose from any four of our Rudy’s delicious sides and make it a meal!
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
The Cork and Board image

 

The Cork and Board

101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Candy Bar Packs$5.50
Il Frappato$26.75
Wine Chips (small)$6.00
More about The Cork and Board
Los Mariachis image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Mariachis

1815 E MAIN ST, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (2271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trio Dip$6.00
Fajita Burrito Chicken$11.49
Cheese Dip$3.39
More about Los Mariachis
The Painted Pepper image

 

The Painted Pepper

101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Tacos$8.00
2 tacos
Slow-cooked and shredded pork with red onion, barbeque sauce, cheese, and cilantro
Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl$9.00
Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Single serving of fresh fried corn tortillas served with fresh mild tomato salsa
More about The Painted Pepper
Casa Del Sabor image

 

Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (4046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$6.99
Fajitas$11.99
Cheese Dip$3.49
More about Casa Del Sabor
Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1720 N. Bechtle Dr., Springfield

Avg 3.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
s/o Ranch$0.59
More about Roosters
Restaurant banner

 

CHARLOS

2028 Beatrice St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about CHARLOS

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

