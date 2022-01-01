Springfield restaurants you'll love
Springfield's top cuisines
Must-try Springfield restaurants
More about Myers Burgers & Wings
Myers Burgers & Wings
101 S Fountain Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|The Hot Hatch
|$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house ranch
|Boneless Wings
Your choice of 5,10,15 house made boneless wings, tossed in your favorite Myers house made sauce and served with celery and your favorite house made dipping sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.00
House Marinated Chicken Breast
More about Fresh Abilities
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Fresh Abilities
101 S Fountain Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo "Champion City Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad"
|Asian "Amazin Asian"
|Caesar "Tac Caesar"
More about Rudy's Smokehouse
BBQ
Rudy's Smokehouse
2222 South Limestone St, Springfield
|Popular items
|PIECE OF TEXAS TOAST
|$0.25
Texas-sized thick sliced white bread buttered, toasted and grilled to golden brown perfection with the grill marks to prove it!
|ADD TWO SIDES
|$3.99
Your choice of two delicious Rudy’s sides at a price you can’t beat!
|4 SIDES "MAKE IT A MEAL"
|$9.49
Build your own meal - choose from any four of our Rudy’s delicious sides and make it a meal!
More about The Cork and Board
The Cork and Board
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield
|Popular items
|Candy Bar Packs
|$5.50
|Il Frappato
|$26.75
|Wine Chips (small)
|$6.00
More about Los Mariachis
FRENCH FRIES
Los Mariachis
1815 E MAIN ST, Springfield
|Popular items
|Trio Dip
|$6.00
|Fajita Burrito Chicken
|$11.49
|Cheese Dip
|$3.39
More about The Painted Pepper
The Painted Pepper
101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield
|Popular items
|Pork Tacos
|$8.00
2 tacos
Slow-cooked and shredded pork with red onion, barbeque sauce, cheese, and cilantro
|Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl
|$9.00
Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Single serving of fresh fried corn tortillas served with fresh mild tomato salsa
More about Casa Del Sabor
Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$6.99
|Fajitas
|$11.99
|Cheese Dip
|$3.49
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1720 N. Bechtle Dr., Springfield
|Popular items
|s/o Ranch
|$0.59
More about CHARLOS
CHARLOS
2028 Beatrice St, Springfield