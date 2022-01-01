Bellefontaine restaurants you'll love

Go
Bellefontaine restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Bellefontaine restaurants

Brewfontaine image

SANDWICHES

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Sirloin Cheesesteak$14.00
Cheesesteak seared on the grill with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Try it with Saucy Sows smoky horseradish! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Signature Pretzels$9.00
Two signature pretzels made locally by our friends at Rise BakeHouse served with Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, another local favorite!
More about Brewfontaine
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine image

 

Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine

210 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Die Hard$6.99
Blueberries, strawberries, granola, choice of protein, peanut butter, spinach, Greek yogurt, milk
CLUELESS$6.49
Banana, almond milk, peanut butter, graham cracker, vanilla, chocolate chips
Die Hard 2$7.99
Almond milk, almond butter, banana, blueberries, strawberries, granola, Greek yogurt, spinach, choice of protein
More about Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine
Iron City Sports Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Iron City Burger$14.99
Our #1 Selling Burger! Topped with house made beer cheese, bacon strips and onion straws on a pretzel bun.
More about Iron City Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

The Flying Pepper Cantina

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
Grilled Chicken topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Queso Fundido$9.00
Our creamy cheese sauce has a following all in its own. Locally sourced milk from Dugan Road Creamery and Humberto's secret seasonings. Topped with our authentic chorizo.
Pork Taco$4.00
Tender Pork cooked in house tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.
More about The Flying Pepper Cantina
The Syndicate image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Syndicate

213 S Main St., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Stuffed Omlet$11.00
Mushroom, spinach, onion, red bell pepper, tomato,
and goat cheese omelet served with breakfast potatoes
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and Asian vegetables stir-fried in a sweet Thai chili glaze finished with cashews and Sriracha, served on bibb lettuce
Grilled Salmon Filet$26.00
Served on a bed of sun-dried tomato couscous with grilled asparagus, and finished with lemon caper dill aioli
More about The Syndicate
Iron City Sports Bar CHURNED image

 

Iron City Sports Bar CHURNED

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Iron City Sports Bar CHURNED

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bellefontaine

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Map

More near Bellefontaine to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston