The Flying Pepper Cantina
124 Reviews
$$
137 W. Columbus Ave.
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Popular Items
Starters
Fried Potato Tacos
Potato filling in a corn tortilla, fried crispy. Served with tomatillo sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and crumbled cheese. This is a family favorite.
Sope
Built on a fried masa base, with your choice of meat or grilled vegetables topped with refried beans, crumbled cheese, and sour cream.
Cantina Trio
Three of our popular accompaniments-cheese sauce, tomato salsa, and guacamole- all made fresh daily and served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Queso Fundido
Our creamy cheese sauce has a following all in its own. Locally sourced milk from Dugan Road Creamery and Humberto's secret seasonings. Topped with our authentic chorizo.
Refried Beans and Chorizo and Chips
Our house refried beans topped with our authentic chorizo.
Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips
Our house refried beans topped with our creamy cheese sauce. Served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips.
Cheese Dip and Chips
Our famous Cheese Dip with locally sourced cream from Dugan Road Creamery. Served with freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips.
Guacamole and Chips
House made Guacamole served with freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips.
Salsa and Chips
Freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips and our house made Salsa.
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Tender pork, pineapple, and onion in our secret adobo sauce. Served authentically with cilantro and onion.
Fish Taco
Locally sourced Tilapia from Kingdom Fish. Topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled Chicken topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Grilled Veggie Taco
Fresh blend of Zucchini, Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Tomato and Onion grilled with a house seasoning. Served authentically with Cilantro and Onion and garnished with fresh lime, cucumber, and radish.
Pork Taco
Tender Pork cooked in house tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.
Shredded Chicken Taco
Shredded Chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with lime, radish and cucumber.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled and seasoned shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Chipotle Sauce
Steak Taco
Certified Angus Beef grilled with traditional seasonings served authentically with Cilantro and Onion. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.
Dinners
Grilled Poblano Dinner
Chicken on the grill with bacon, mild poblano peppers, and rich tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Cantina rice and salad with house aioli dressing. Garnished with avocado and pico de gallo.
Shrimp and Veggie Dinner
Specially seasoned, grilled Shrimp with Zucchini and Bell Peppers accompanied by Cantina Rice and fresh salad with house Aioli dressing. Garnished with Avocado and Pico De Gallo.
Shrimp and Garlic Dinner
Grilled shrimp smothered with butter and garlic served with cantina rice and salad with house aioli dressing. Garnished with avocado and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Verdes
Made with your choice of meat, folded in corn tortillas, bathed in tomatillo sauce and served with freshly chopped salad, topped with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh onion. Try it with shimp, fish, or steak +$2
Tortas
Shrimp Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Shredded Chicken Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Grilled Chicken Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Steak Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled steak and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Al Pastor Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with al pastor and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Pork Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with pork and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Grilled Veggie Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled vegetables and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Fish Torta
Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with white fish and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.
Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cantina Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cabbage, and Shredded Chicken.
Al Pastor Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage, and al pastor pork.
Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and shrimp.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Four tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and grilled chicken.
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and steak.
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and grilled vegetables.
Pork Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and pork.
Fish Burrito
Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of Meat, Black Beans, house Cheese Dip, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
Shrimp Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with shrimp, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Steak Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with steak, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Al Pastor Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips, topped with al pastor, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Pork Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with pork, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Grilled Veggie Nachos
Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with grilled vegetables, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Burrito Bowl
Salad
Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with shredded cheese.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with grilled steak and shredded cheese.
Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with shredded pork and shredded cheese.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled pork, pineapple and onion in adobo sauce (a blend of dried chili peppers), and shredded cheese.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with grilled vegetables and shredded cheese.
Sides
Refried Beans
Cantina Rice
Pickled Vegetables
Grilled Vegetables
Side Salad
Side of Black Beans
Serving of Shrimp
Serving of Steak
Serving of Grilled Chicken
Serving of Pork
Serving of Al Pastor
Serving of Fish
Serving of Shredded Chicken
Serving of Birria
Side of Guacamole 4oz
Side of Guacamole 2oz
Side of Cheese Dip 4oz
Side of Cheese Dip 2oz
Side of Salsa 4oz
Side of Salsa 2oz
Chipotle Sauce 4oz
Chipotle Sauce 2oz
Side Sour Cream 4oz
Side of Sour Cream 2oz
Side of Pico de Gallo 4oz
Side of Pico de Gallo 2oz
House Aioli Dressing 2oz
Medium Tomatillo Sauce 2oz
Hot Tomatillo Sauce 2oz
6 Tortillas
Shredded Cheese
Side of Avocado
Bowl of Chips
Grilled Onions
Sliced Jalapenos
Grilled Poblano Peppers
2oz Feta Cheese
Soft Drinks
Jarritos
Hibiscus Tea
Coffee
T Shirts
Baseball T's
Zip Up Hoodie
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
