Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

The Flying Pepper Cantina

124 Reviews

$$

137 W. Columbus Ave.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
Cantina Trio
Grilled Chicken Taco

Starters

Fried Potato Tacos

Fried Potato Tacos

$8.00

Potato filling in a corn tortilla, fried crispy. Served with tomatillo sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, and crumbled cheese. This is a family favorite.

Sope

Sope

$5.00

Built on a fried masa base, with your choice of meat or grilled vegetables topped with refried beans, crumbled cheese, and sour cream.

Cantina Trio

Cantina Trio

$9.00

Three of our popular accompaniments-cheese sauce, tomato salsa, and guacamole- all made fresh daily and served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Our creamy cheese sauce has a following all in its own. Locally sourced milk from Dugan Road Creamery and Humberto's secret seasonings. Topped with our authentic chorizo.

Refried Beans and Chorizo and Chips

$9.00

Our house refried beans topped with our authentic chorizo.

Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips

$9.00

Our house refried beans topped with our creamy cheese sauce. Served with freshly fried corn tortilla chips.

Cheese Dip and Chips

$8.00

Our famous Cheese Dip with locally sourced cream from Dugan Road Creamery. Served with freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips.

Guacamole and Chips

$8.00

House made Guacamole served with freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips.

Salsa and Chips

$5.00

Freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips and our house made Salsa.

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Tender pork, pineapple, and onion in our secret adobo sauce. Served authentically with cilantro and onion.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.00

Locally sourced Tilapia from Kingdom Fish. Topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken topped with shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and our creamy Chipotle Sauce.

Grilled Veggie Taco

Grilled Veggie Taco

$4.00

Fresh blend of Zucchini, Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Tomato and Onion grilled with a house seasoning. Served authentically with Cilantro and Onion and garnished with fresh lime, cucumber, and radish.

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$4.00

Tender Pork cooked in house tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with lime, radish and cucumber.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled and seasoned shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Chipotle Sauce

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.00

Certified Angus Beef grilled with traditional seasonings served authentically with Cilantro and Onion. Garnished with fresh lime, cucumber and radish.

Dinners

Grilled Poblano Dinner

Grilled Poblano Dinner

$17.00+

Chicken on the grill with bacon, mild poblano peppers, and rich tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Cantina rice and salad with house aioli dressing. Garnished with avocado and pico de gallo.

Shrimp and Veggie Dinner

Shrimp and Veggie Dinner

$19.00+

Specially seasoned, grilled Shrimp with Zucchini and Bell Peppers accompanied by Cantina Rice and fresh salad with house Aioli dressing. Garnished with Avocado and Pico De Gallo.

Shrimp and Garlic Dinner

Shrimp and Garlic Dinner

$18.00+

Grilled shrimp smothered with butter and garlic served with cantina rice and salad with house aioli dressing. Garnished with avocado and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Made with your choice of meat, folded in corn tortillas, bathed in tomatillo sauce and served with freshly chopped salad, topped with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh onion. Try it with shimp, fish, or steak +$2

Tortas

Locally sourced bread from Rise Bakehouse. Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, lime-mayo, sliced jalapenos, and heat pressed to achieve just the right texture.

Shrimp Torta

$15.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Shredded Chicken Torta

$13.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Grilled Chicken Torta

$13.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Steak Torta

$15.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled steak and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Al Pastor Torta

$13.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with al pastor and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Pork Torta

$13.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with pork and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Grilled Veggie Torta

$13.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with grilled vegetables and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Fish Torta

$15.00

Toasted bread that we locally source from Rise Bakehouse that is stuffed with white fish and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican mayonnaise and sliced jalapeño peppers.

Burrito

Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Shredded Chicken Burrito

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cantina Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cabbage, and Shredded Chicken.

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage, and al pastor pork.

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and shrimp.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Four tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and grilled chicken.

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and steak.

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and grilled vegetables.

Pork Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cantina rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cabbage and pork.

Fish Burrito

$14.00

Nachos

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat or veggies, covered with our creamy cheese sauce, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$12.00+

Freshly fried Corn Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of Meat, Black Beans, house Cheese Dip, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.

Shrimp Nachos

$14.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with shrimp, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Steak Nachos

$14.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with steak, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Al Pastor Nachos

$12.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips, topped with al pastor, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Pork Nachos

$12.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with pork, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grilled Veggie Nachos

$12.00+

Freshly fried corn tortilla topped with grilled vegetables, black beans, our house made cheese dip, cabbage, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

Your choice of meat, topped with black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream and served over our Cantina Rice.

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Steak Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Pork Bowl

$12.00

Fish Bowl

$14.00

Salad

Your choice of meat or veggies, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado. Served on a bed of freshly chopped lettuce and house aioli dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Shredded Chicken Salad

$12.00

Al Pastor Salad

$12.00

Shredded Pork Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Grilled Veggie Salad

$12.00

Fish Salad

$14.00

Quesadilla

A flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of meat, folded in half and grilled to perfection.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with shredded cheese.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with shredded chicken and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla with grilled steak and shredded cheese.

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with shredded pork and shredded cheese.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled pork, pineapple and onion in adobo sauce (a blend of dried chili peppers), and shredded cheese.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla with grilled vegetables and shredded cheese.

Sides

Refried Beans

$4.00

Cantina Rice

$4.00

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Serving of Shrimp

$7.00

Serving of Steak

$7.00

Serving of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Serving of Pork

$6.00

Serving of Al Pastor

$6.00

Serving of Fish

$7.00

Serving of Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Serving of Birria

$7.00

Side of Guacamole 4oz

$5.00

Side of Guacamole 2oz

$3.50

Side of Cheese Dip 4oz

$5.00

Side of Cheese Dip 2oz

$3.50

Side of Salsa 4oz

$3.00

Side of Salsa 2oz

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce 4oz

$3.00

Chipotle Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Side of Pico de Gallo 4oz

$3.00

Side of Pico de Gallo 2oz

$1.50

House Aioli Dressing 2oz

$1.00

Medium Tomatillo Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Hot Tomatillo Sauce 2oz

$1.00

6 Tortillas

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Bowl of Chips

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.50

Grilled Poblano Peppers

$2.00

2oz Feta Cheese

$1.25

Allergy

GLUTEN ALLERGY!

DAIRY ALLERGY!

SEAFOOD ALLERGY!

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mello Yello

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Water

Mexican Bottle of Coke

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.25

Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Fruit Punch Jartito

$3.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Our signature house tea. Herbal tea cultivated from the tropical hibiscus flower, dark magenta, tart, fruity and refreshing.

Coffee

Coffee Regular

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Decaf

$3.00Out of stock

Saturday Cafe de Olla

$3.50Out of stock

T Shirts

T Shirt Small

$20.00

T Shirt Medium

$20.00Out of stock

T Shirt Large

$20.00Out of stock

T Shirt XLarge

$20.00

T Shirt XXLarge

$20.00

Baseball T's

Baseball Small

$25.00

Baseball Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Baseball Large

$25.00

Baseball XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Baseball XXLarge

$25.00

Baseball XXXLarge

$25.00

Zip Up Hoodie

Zip Extra Small

$35.00

Zip Large

$35.00Out of stock

Zip XLarge

$35.00

Zip XXLarge

$35.00

Zip XXXLarge

$35.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Crew Small

$35.00

Crew Medium

$35.00Out of stock

Crew Large

$35.00Out of stock

Crew XLarge

$35.00

Crew XXLarge

$35.00

Crew XXXLarge

$35.00

Bag

Tote Bag One Size

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order and enjoy!

Location

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

