Juice & Smoothies

Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine 210 w Columbus Ave

review star

No reviews yet

210 West Columbus Avenue

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Order Again

Popular Items

Koza
THROW MOMMA FROM THE TRAIN
Make your own Smoothie

Smoothies

Apple, peanut butter, honey, vanilla, granola, cinnamon, almond milk

Old School

$7.49

Apple, peanut butter, honey, vanilla, granola, cinnamon and almond milk

HANGOVER

$7.99

Blueberries, granola, coconut oil, Greek yogurt, honey, almond butter and milk

PRINCESS BRIDE

$7.49

Blueberries, banana, almond milk, oats, vanilla and dates

CLUELESS

$6.99

Banana, almond milk, peanut butter, graham cracker, vanilla, chocolate chips

CADDYSHACK

$7.49

Pineapple, mango, strawberries, spinach, granola, milk or pineapple juice

PULP FICTION

$6.99

Oranges, banana, orange juice, Greek yogurt, vanilla

E.T.

$6.99

Kiwi, banana, strawberries, Greek yogurt, pineapple juice

ACE VENTURA

$7.99

Kiwi, banana, pineapple, Greek yogurt, orange juice, guarana, echinacea, vitamin c

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$7.99

Pineapple, banana, apple, almond milk, Greek yogurt, spinach, spirulina

THROW MOMMA FROM THE TRAIN

$7.99

Apple juice, orange, banana, strawberries, chia seeds

Monthly Special

$7.99

Protein Smoothies

Top Gun

$7.99

Strawberries, almond milk, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, almond butter, choice of protein

Die Hard

$7.99

Blueberries, strawberries, granola, choice of protein, peanut butter, spinach, Greek yogurt, milk

Rocky

$6.99

Choice of protein, milk, banana, peanut butter

Koza

$7.49

Chocolate chips, banana, Greek yogurt, peanut butter, almond milk, choice of protein

Legally Blonde

$7.49

Banana, coffee, honey, cocoa powder, granola, peanut butter, choice of protein

Sweet Home Alabama

$7.49

Mango, pineapple, Greek yogurt, orange juice, chia seeds, choice of protein

American Beauty

$7.49

Blueberries, choice of protein, spinach, kale, cinnamon, gluten free oats, almond milk

Tommy Boy

$7.49

Apple, peanut butter, granola, choice of protein, vanilla, cinnamon, milk

Rocky 2

$7.99

Almond milk, almond butter, banana, spinach, choice of protein, granola

Die Hard 2

$8.49

Almond milk, almond butter, banana, blueberries, strawberries, granola, Greek yogurt, spinach, choice of protein

Legally Blonde 2

$7.99

Coffee, peanut butter, guarana, coffee grounds, spinach, banana, granola, choice of protein, cocoa powder, honey

Make your own Smoothie

$7.49

Kip Special

$7.49

Regulars

Strawberry

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Lemonade

$5.99

Raspberry

$5.99

Peach

$5.99

Restaurant week

Smoothie and Shot

$10.00

Juices

Coyote Ugly

$7.99

Carrots, apple, beets, ginger

Fight Club

$7.99

Beets, pineapple, carrots, celery

Charlie’s Angels

$7.99

Cucumber, green apple, celery, spinach, lemon

Matrix

$7.99

Spinach, kale, apple, ginger, lemon

Sandlot

$7.99

Cucumber, carrots, beets, lemon, orange

Orange County

$7.99

Oranges, ginger, apple, vitamin c, lemon

Green Hornet

$7.99

Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, spinach, kale, spirulina

Van Wilder

$7.99

Beets, cinnamon, carrots, pineapple, echinacea, apple

Shots

Brave Heart

$3.49

Ginger, lemon, cayenne

Equalizer

$3.75

Turmeric, ginger, apple cider vinegar, lemon, cayenne

Jurassic Park

$3.75

Echinacea, mangosteen, cayenne, vitamin c, 1/2 orange

Flash

$3.75

Orange, apple, guarana, cinnamon, cayenne

Immune pack

Immune pack

$29.00

Bowls

Goodfellas

$8.99

Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana blended with milk topped with granola and banana.

Titanic

$9.25

Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Dates, Peanut Butter blended with milk topped with granola, banana and strawberries

Die hard w/ Avengence

$9.25

Die Hard Base topped with granola, banana, chocolate chips and honey drizzled on top

Tumbler

Tumbler

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dash and Joey’s Gourmet Smoothies and Juices, is Logan County’s healthiest meal alternative. We specialize in smoothies and juices made from the finest and freshest fruits and vegetables.

Location

210 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Directions

Gallery
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine image
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine image
Dash and Joey’s Bellefontaine image

