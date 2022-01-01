Wilmington restaurants you'll love

Wilmington restaurants
Toast
  Wilmington

Wilmington's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Wilmington restaurants

Sams Meats & Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Sams Meats & Deli

1209 W Locust St #2057, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (498 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
C-19 DEAL$200.00
C-19 Deal: 10 lbs. 80% Lean Ground Beef, 5 lbs. Bacon, 3 NY Strips, 3 Rib eyes, 2 Whole Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders
MINI DEAL$105.00
Mini Deal: 3 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 N Y Strips, 2 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
MEAT DEAL$215.00
Meat Deal: 10 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
More about Sams Meats & Deli
Papsy's Place image

 

Papsy's Place

115 West Main St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP$7.00
Smooth and creamy soft-serve cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, drizzled with hot fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter sauce. Then topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and finished off with fluffy whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate dust and a Nutty Buddy bar.
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Eggnog
More about Papsy's Place
Kava Haus image

 

Kava Haus

187 E Locust St, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
Pizza$10.00
Here it is. Our favorite pizzas now avaliable ONLINE! If you would like the specialty of the day, please make sure you check our Instagram or Facebook page to assure it's the one for you!
Cafe Mocha
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
More about Kava Haus
Jen's Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Jen's Deli

28 West Main St, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Cheeser$3.95
Box Lunch...
More about Jen's Deli
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington

Avg 2.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
More about Roosters

Hot Chocolate

