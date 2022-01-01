Wilmington restaurants you'll love
More about Sams Meats & Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Sams Meats & Deli
1209 W Locust St #2057, Wilmington
|Popular items
|C-19 DEAL
|$200.00
C-19 Deal: 10 lbs. 80% Lean Ground Beef, 5 lbs. Bacon, 3 NY Strips, 3 Rib eyes, 2 Whole Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders
|MINI DEAL
|$105.00
Mini Deal: 3 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 N Y Strips, 2 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
|MEAT DEAL
|$215.00
Meat Deal: 10 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
More about Papsy's Place
Papsy's Place
115 West Main St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP
|$7.00
Smooth and creamy soft-serve cream nestled in a homemade waffle bowl, drizzled with hot fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter sauce. Then topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate chips and finished off with fluffy whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate dust and a Nutty Buddy bar.
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
|Eggnog
More about Kava Haus
Kava Haus
187 E Locust St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Latte
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
|Pizza
|$10.00
Here it is. Our favorite pizzas now avaliable ONLINE! If you would like the specialty of the day, please make sure you check our Instagram or Facebook page to assure it's the one for you!
|Cafe Mocha
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
More about Jen's Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Jen's Deli
28 West Main St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheesy Cheeser
|$3.95
|Box Lunch...