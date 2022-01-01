Miamisburg restaurants you'll love
Miamisburg's top cuisines
Must-try Miamisburg restaurants
More about Watermark
Watermark
20 S 1st St, Miamisburg
|Popular items
|Green Salad
|$5.95
artisan mixed greens, shaved parmesan, fresh croutons, house-made herbed buttermilk ranch – V, Can be GF
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.95
warm and decadently delicious, painted with fudge served with house-churned vanilla bean ice cream
|Watermark Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, crumbled bacon and blue cheese, and Chef’s signature creamy parmesan dressing GF
More about Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken
10655 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
|Popular items
|Fast Pack
|$24.00
12 jumbo chicken tenders, 1/2 pint of dipping sauce, 1/2 pint of pickles
|36 Tenders
|$72.00
36 jumbo chicken tenders with 1 pint of dipping sauce
|Quart of Green Beans
|$10.00
More about Roosters
Roosters
9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Popular items
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about TJ Chumps
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
TJ Chumps
12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg