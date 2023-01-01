Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Miamisburg

Miamisburg restaurants
Miamisburg restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Roosters - Miami Township

9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane

10259 Penny Lane, Miamisburg

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
12 inch pizza with BBQ chicken, mozzarella provolone cheese, cheddar, bacon topped with ranch dressing.
