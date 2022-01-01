Fairborn restaurants you'll love

Fairborn restaurants
Fairborn's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Fairborn restaurants

WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY, image

 

WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY,

3725 Presidental Drive, Beavercreek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
The Great American Classic!
8 oz Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheddar Cheese.
Served with Fried.
Smoked Wings
Brined in our own beer. Smoked for a hint of hickory. Finished on the grill (or fryer if you prefer).
Basket of Fries$6.00
You can't out crunch a crisp fried basket of righteous fries. Nosh on people! And don't forget the beer.
More about WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY,
Crazy King Burrito image

 

Crazy King Burrito

2624 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Al Mojo de Ajo
A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Guacamole$5.00
Our made fresh guacamole featuring avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, salt, pepper, and finished with squeezed limes. Served with tortilla chips.
#9 Crispy Cali$12.00
Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce
More about Crazy King Burrito
The Neighborhood Nest image

 

The Neighborhood Nest

313 W. Main St., Fairborn

Avg 5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GF Biscuits
Baked Cinnamon Rolls
More about The Neighborhood Nest
Banner pic

 

Tudor's Biscuit World- Fairborn

130 North Broad St, Fairborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tudor's Biscuit World- Fairborn
