WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB Beavercreek, Ohio
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Our brewery has over 10,000-square feet to practice social-distancing while enjoying killer brews and grub. A local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare complete with a 5,000-square foot outdoor patio. Located across from Wright State University and next door to The Home Depot in Beavercreek - in the former Quaker Steak & Lube. Great for events with plenty of parking in our 200+ car parking lot.
3725 Presidental Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45324
