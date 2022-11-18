Restaurant header imageView gallery
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB Beavercreek, Ohio

review star

No reviews yet

3725 Presidental Drive

Beavercreek, OH 45324

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Pizza
1/2 lb Griffin Burger
Griffin Wings

WG Beer

WG Marzen Oktoberfest

$6.00+

WG Headless Griffin Pumpkin Lager

$6.00+
WG Hazy Griffin

$6.00+
WG White Griffin

$6.00+

WG Blue Rose Weissbier w/ Orange

$6.00+
WG Smooth Pilsner

$6.00+
WG Maibock

$6.00+
WG Freedom!!

$6.00+

WG BA Freedom

$7.00+
WG Dark Griffin

$6.00+

WG Holiday White

$6.00+
WG Dunkel

$6.00+

GUEST Beer

NITRO - Boddingtons Ale

$6.00

SOUR

$6.00+

Bier Leicht

$6.00

N/A Beer

Labatt's Blue N/A

$4.00Out of stock

SHAREABLES

Griffin Wings

$8.00+

Unbelievably flavorful, our Griffin Wings are consistently juicy, crispy, spicy, and served to teeming hordes of hungry masses. Those who make a pilgrimage here never leave unsatisfied - especially after knocking back a few of our WG craft beers! Available grilled or crispy fried with our house dry rub or sauced.

SMOKED WINGS

$8.00+

Our JUMBO GRIFFIN WINGS brined in our special house-brew then smoked over hickory and cherry wood. Choose how you want them finished - Grilled or Fried.

Giant Baked Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

A GIANT Oktoberfest Bavarian pretzel as big as your head! Great for sharing! Served with Stone Ground Mustard, and our Signature Homemade Bier Cheese.

Blue Jacket Dairy Cheese Curds

$11.00

Starting with Ohio’s own Blue Jacket Dairy cheese curds, they’re given a light dusting of flour, dipped in buttermilk, and coated in panko. After a quick jump in the deep fryer, they’re sprinkled with shaved Parmesan. (Our homemade southwest ranch or marinara is available for dipping by request.)

Poutine

$11.00

The Classic snack from our neighbors to the North! Blue Jacket Cheese Curds, Our House Bier Cheese & Gravy.

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$11.00
Fried Pickles

$9.00

Always a fan favorite. Fresh, crisp dill pickle spears battered and fried for your enjoyment! Taste great with beer. (Ranch for dipping available by request)

Spinach/Artichoke Dip

$7.00

This irresistibly delicious crowd fave is full of great flavor. Comes with fresh fried pita chips.

Crispy Pork Rinds

$5.00

Take a break from healthy eating. The perfect snack to drink one of our house brewed craft beers. Fresh fried in-house and tossed with our special house dry rub. If you have never had fresh cracklings – you are in for a treat! (Try ‘em with our kickin’ homemade southwest ranch - available by request)

Basket of Fries

$6.00

You can't out crunch a crisp fried basket of righteous fries. Nosh on people! And don't forget the beer.

Basket of Tots

$7.00

If you count yourself among the ranks of tater-noshing Buckeyes, it’s tough to beat a basket of fried goodness while enjoying one of our hand-crafted WG beers! Take your pick of potatoes. Available plain or tossed in zesty House Rub.

GRIFFIN GRUB

1/2 lb Griffin Burger

$15.00

Our Almost Famous Griffin Burger! Sweet & Savory. Certified Angus Beef, Fried Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese. Served with our crispy crunchy fries.

1/2 lb Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

The Great American Classic! 8 oz Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fried.

Beast Burger

$16.00

½ lb. burger blend of 25% Waygu Beef, Elk, Bison and Wild Boar! Smokey BBQ, onion ring, blue cheese, house bacon, beer cheese, L/T/O. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Ultimate BEAST

$18.00

Our Beast Burger with WINGS! ½ lb 25% each of Waygu Beef, Elk, Bison, and Wild Boar plus BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Blue Cheese, L/T and BACON...Then topped with 2 Buffalo Griffin Wings!! Comes with Fries.

Beyond Burger (Plant-based)

$14.00

Plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. You’ll think its real beef! Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Served with Fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Beef brisket smoked Texas-style, chopped and served on freshly toasted focaccia, topped with pickles, onion, Dark Griffin Stout BBQ sauce, and served with our zesty house fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Texas-style pork butt smoked low and slow, shredded, and served on fresh focaccia with our BBQ Beer Sauce. Comes with our house fries.

WG Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or Fried. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Served with fries.

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00
PESTO Chicken BLT

$14.00

Grilled marinaded chicken breast, B/L/T, pesto mayo wrapped in a warm pita.

3 Layered Grilled Cheese

$11.00

A seriously cheesy sandwich for the serious grilled cheese lover! Smoked Gouda joins Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses. Ooey. Gooey. Delish! Served with a cup of tomato soup and fries.

Dayton's Best Fish & Chips

$15.00

“Sea” for Yourself! Cod Loins Beer Battered and Fried to Perfection. Comes with Slaw and Tartar Sauce.

Adult Tenders

$14.00

Fresh cut marinated chicken breast, beer battered, golden fried. Fan fav! Your choice of dipping sauce (Red Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parm)

Asada Steak Tacos

$14.00

Authentic grilled, marinated steak, crema fresca, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese sprinkle. Simply delicious! 3 per Order. Served on warm, stone-ground corn tortillas. Best with some salsa verde or roja on side! (NO FRIES)

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.00

Alaskan pollock, beer-battered by hand and cooked to crispy perfection. Served on warm, stone-ground corn tortillas with our zesty white sauce, fine shred slaw and mild pico de gallo. 3 per Order. Best with some salsa verde or roja on side! (NO FRIES)

Pollo Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Marinated, grilled chicken, chipotle sour cream, white onion, cilantro. 3 per Order. Served on warm, stone-ground corn tortillas. Best with some salsa verde or roja on side! (NO FRIES)

Grilled Salmon Basket

$15.00

Fresh 6 oz Salmon filet seared with our Cajun Seasoning then topped with a creamy dill sauce. w/ Fries

Brisket Chili

$7.00
Smokehouse Beef French Dip

$14.00

Our succulent Angus Beef Sirloin is Smoked in-house and served with Hot Au Jus for dipping and Creamy Horseradish for some kick! Served on fresh focaccia

Brisket ENTREE

$17.00
Pulled Pork ENTREE

$12.00

PIZZA

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni. Pepperoni. Pepperoni. Oh, and Mozzarella!

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$16.00

Love 'shrooms? This pizza's for you! Roasted mushrooms drizzled truffle oil and garlic Parmesan sauce. One of our best sellers!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Everyone’s favorite buffalo-style grilled chicken, bacon, garlic parmesan sauce and drizzled with Frank’s Red Hot then topped with Mozzarella.

Classic Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Adorned in the colors of the Italian flag: green from fresh basil leaves, white from mozzarella, red from fresh sliced tomato.

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Bell peppers, banana peppers, green & black olives, mushrooms, onions, dice tomatoes and Mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce base and loaded with mozzarella and provolone! Customize it with your own add-on toppings.

GREEN STUFF

Brew House Salad

$10.00

Lots of fresh mixed greens, Romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, green olives, red onions, feta cheese and a choice of dressing.

Caesar

$9.00

Crisp fingers of romaine showered with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and tossed with rustic croutons and a thick, creamy dressing with a hint of anchovy.

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Remember that Popeye guy? We made this salad just for him…and you! Fresh baby spinach paired with creamy feta, red onion slices, raisins, and toasted almonds

SW Chicken

$13.00

KIDS

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

SIDES

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Ciders & Seltzers

CIDER

$6.00+

SELTZER

$6.00+

Fountain Drinks

GP Sweet Tea

$2.49

GP Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

GP Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mr Pibb

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Barqs Root Beer

$1.99

Hi C Fruit Punch

$1.99

T-Shirts

Long Sleeved T 2XL

$20.00Out of stock

T-shirt BLACK 3XL

$20.00

T-Shirt BLK 2XL

$20.00

T-Shirt BLK L

$20.00

T-Shirt BLK M

$20.00

T-Shirt BLK S

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt BLK XL

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt TROPICAL BLUE 2X

$20.00Out of stock

T-shirt Womens Black L

$20.00

T-shirt Womens Black M

$20.00

T-shirt Womens Black S

$20.00

T-shirt Womens Black XL

$20.00

T-Shirt Womens Maritime Blue L

$20.00Out of stock

T-shirt Womens Maritime Blue M

$20.00Out of stock

T-shirt Womens Maritime Blue S

$20.00Out of stock

T-shirt Womens Maritime Blue XL

$20.00

Tank Black 2XL

$20.00

Tank Black L

$20.00

Tank Black M

$20.00

Tank Black S

$20.00

Tank Black XL

$20.00

T -shirt Army Green S

$20.00

Swag

Oktoberfest Mug

$10.00

Sticker

$1.00

Mug Club Mug

$7.00

4 Oz Taster Glass

$4.00

TagaBrew - 27" Chain

$6.00

TagaBrew - 4" Copper

$2.00

TagaBrew - USA Brass 4"

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Koozie - each

$3.00

Koozie 4 Pack

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Travel Mug

$10.00

Raffle Tickets DMB

Raffle Ticket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Our brewery has over 10,000-square feet to practice social-distancing while enjoying killer brews and grub. A local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare complete with a 5,000-square foot outdoor patio. Located across from Wright State University and next door to The Home Depot in Beavercreek - in the former Quaker Steak & Lube. Great for events with plenty of parking in our 200+ car parking lot.

3725 Presidental Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45324

