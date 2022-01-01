Lily's Dayton imageView gallery
Snacks

Bao Buns

$11.00

Kimchi*, fresh jalapeño, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, and gochujang mayo. Choose vegetables of the day OR braised beef short ribs OR pulled pork (3 sliders) *kimchi may contain trace amounts of anchovy paste

Mussels

$14.00

Miso garlic broth, wakame pesto, furikake, Grist foccacia (GF*)

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan seared dumplings filled with choice of pork OR thai vegetables, served with a side of garlic soy sauce (5 dumplings, thai veggie is V)

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Chef's selection of deviled eggs

Rangoon

$9.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, wonton crisps, smoked gouda queso, fresh jalapeño, tomatillo salsa, & house vegetable slaw

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.00

Wonton crisps, smoked gouda queso, jalapeños, tomatillo salsa, & house vegetable slaw

Shrimp Aguachile

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Kimchi Miso Soup

$5.00+

Topped with sesame seeds & crispy wontons

Kale Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Tso Boy

$15.00

Tempura battered cauliflower tossed in soy ginger sauce, dressed with pickled red onion, fresh cucumber, and micro cilantro. Served with fries. (V)

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$16.00

Crispy pork belly dressed with kimchi, pickled red onion, fresh cucumber, micro cilantro, and gochujang aioli. Served with fries.

Short Rib Po Boy

$18.00

Braised beef short rib dressed with tangy bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, Lily's remoulade. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Chicken

$13.00

4 Piece Chicken

$25.00

8 Piece Chicken

$45.00

Sides

Braised Greens

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Fritters

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Loaded Mash

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mash & Gravy

$5.00

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Bacon Thyme Vinaigrette

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Butter

$0.50

SD Garlic Soy Sauce

$0.50

SD Gochu Mayo

$0.50

SD Green Goddess

$0.50

Sd Jalapeno Jam

$0.50

SD Jerk Wing Sauce

$0.50

SD Kimchi

$0.75

SD Mayo

$0.50

Sd Raspberry Ginger Sauce

$0.50

SD Remoulade

$0.50

SD Salsa Verde

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Soy Ginger

$0.50

SD Tamari

$0.50

SD Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50

SM Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Pots de Creme

$6.00

(pronounced "poe de crem"): Layered with caramel and maldon sea salt garnish (V, GF)

Ice Cream

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie

$7.50

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00

Cocktails

Caribbean Vacation

$9.75

Kentucky Coast

$10.25

Lily's Painkiller

$12.75

Murphy's Maritime

$9.50

Nice To Matcha

$12.00

Saturn

$10.50

Spicy Todd

$10.50

Sweater Weather

$9.75

Brunchy

Mimosas

$7.50+

Lily's Bloody Mary

$7.50

Dead Alive

$9.00

Beer

AoH Sour Ale

$8.00

Bells Amber Ale

$5.50

Carlsberg

$6.50

Gansett Shandy

$5.50

Hard cider (GF)

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Palm Sway IPA

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Quirk Seltzer

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Topo SB Guava

$5.00

Troegs Dreamweaver

$5.50

Warped Wing 10 Ton Stout

$5.50

YS Boatshow IPA

$5.50

Wild Card

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Gansett

$3.00

Wine (Glass)

Pinot Girgio

$8.50

Chardonnay

$8.50

Suavignon Blanc

$9.50

Riesling

$8.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Prosecco

$7.50

House Rose

$8.50

Sparkling Rose

$8.50

Wine (Bottle)

BTLTrudon Champagne

$73.00

BTLRive Prosecco

$30.00

BTLHouse Rose

$30.00

Laurent Perrier Brut 187mL

$17.00

BTLPoema Sparkling Rose

$31.00

NA Drinks

Athletic N/A Beer

$6.00

Boston Stoker Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke (bottle)

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.50

Ohio Apple Cider

$4.00

Ohio Craft Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pelligrino (Sparkling)

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

TÖST White Tea

$7.00

all-natural, delicious, dry, sparkling non-alcoholic beverages with white tea, white cranberry, and ginger. TÖST creates meaningful and refreshing drinking experiences that are perfect for every occasion.

WW Root Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lily's Dayton is a tropical-inspired, budget conscious, inclusive, warm, and welcoming eatery & drinkery in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. We offer in house dining, take out and delivery! For pick up, enter through the front bar door on 5th street, or park behind our building in the Wiley's lot and enter through back patio gate. Orders will be at the bar. For DELIVERY click the pencil icon next to pick up and enter your address! For contactless curbside carryout, park near the green wall or the cat mural in the Wiley's parking lot, and call 937-723-7637 to let us know you've arrived so we can bring the order out when ready. Thank you for supporting local!

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

Lily's Dayton image

