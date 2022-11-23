Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Old Scratch Pizza - Dayton

465 Reviews

$$

812 S Patterson Blvd

Dayton, OH 45402

Popular Items

Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad
House Salad
Shorty Pizza

Hummus

Hummus

$9.25

House-Made Hummus, Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Olive oil, Warm Bread

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.50

Meatballs made from a signature blend of beef, pork and spices, with our house-made marinara and warm bread.

Olives

Olives

$5.25

Castelvetrano Olives, Roasted Garlic, Herbs and Lemon

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.95

Wood-roasted cauliflower served with Romesco sauce (Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Almonds)

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

Romaine, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread (Dressing comes on the side)

Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad

Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread

House Salad

House Salad

$8.75+

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, harissa carrots, crispy shawarma chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, olives, feta, candied sesame seeds, lemon-tahini dressing, warm bread

Sandwiches

Shawarma-spiced chickpeas, feta, tomatos, pickles, onions, romaine, hummus, side kettle-cooked chips & house-made pickles
Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$11.75

Salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce with house dressing *Contains Nuts

Veg Sandwich

Veg Sandwich

$10.50

Shawarma-spiced chickpeas, feta, tomato, pickles, onions, romaine, hummus, side of kettle-cooked chips & house-made pickles

Specials

Vegetable Special

Vegetable Special

$12.00

Roasted sugar snap peas, lemon-mint yogurt, candied sesame, pea shoots

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$15.00

Pancetta, lemon-dressed pea shoots, English peas, parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Wing Special

$10.00Out of stock

Red Pizza

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

$13.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil

Dayton Pizza

Dayton Pizza

$12.95

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$14.75

Tomato sauce, dry-aged mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, roasted green bell peppers, caramelized onions, olives, forest mushrooms

Elliot Pizza

Elliot Pizza

$10.95

Classic Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$8.75

Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Olive Oil (No Cheese)

Mr. Scratch Pizza

Mr. Scratch Pizza

$13.75

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Calabrian Chili

Shorty Pizza

Shorty Pizza

$6.25

Kids Cheese Pizzan (12 and under only, please)

White Pizza

Shroom Pizza

Shroom Pizza

$13.95

Forest Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Thyme, White Truffle Oil

Sophie Mae Pizza

Sophie Mae Pizza

$12.95

Red Onion Jam, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$14.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Lemon Dressed Arugula, Romano, Prosciutto

White Pie

White Pie

$12.25

Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.75

House-Made Chicken Sausage, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Onions, Signature Buttermilk Ranch

Vegan Pizza

Tomato Sauce, basil, Impossible sausage, Miyoko's fresh "mozzarella", vegan parmesan, calabrain chilis, caramelized onions
Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$13.95

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Miyoko’s Fresh "Mozzarella" **Cashew Based, Vegan Parmesan, Olive Oil

Vegan Shroom

Vegan Shroom

$16.25

Olive Oil, Roasted Garlic, Miyoko’s Fresh Vegan Mozzarella **Cashew Based**, vegan Parmesan, Wood Roasted Forest Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Thyme

Vegan Mr. Scratch

Vegan Mr. Scratch

$16.95

Miyoko Fresh Mozz **Cashew Based**, Follow Your Heart Parmesan, House-Made Impossible Sausage, Calabrian Chilis, Caramelized Onions.

Vegan Elliot

Vegan Elliot

$12.25

Cheese pizza with Follow Your Heart cheese

Crust Dip/Retail Dressing

Crust Dips

Crust Dips

$0.50+
Extra Dressings
$0.50+

Extra Dressings

$0.50+
Retail Dressing
$6.00+

Retail Dressing

$6.00+
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our Neapolitan-style pies are quickly crafted in our 800° wood-burning ovens, and served with 20 taps of local and regional craft beer, in a casual and communal hall. If you are looking for more than pizza, we have "not-your-average-pizza-place" salads, fire-roasted veggies, and gluten-free and vegan options too.

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402

