Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Old Scratch Pizza - Dayton
465 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Neapolitan-style pies are quickly crafted in our 800° wood-burning ovens, and served with 20 taps of local and regional craft beer, in a casual and communal hall. If you are looking for more than pizza, we have "not-your-average-pizza-place" salads, fire-roasted veggies, and gluten-free and vegan options too.
Location
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402
Gallery