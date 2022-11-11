Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butter Café

1,274 Reviews

$$

1106 Brown St

Dayton, OH 45409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

One Buttermilk Pancake
Classic Breakfast
House-made Breakfast Potatoes

OMELETTES

Paris Omelette

$10.95

Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Mean Green Omelette

$13.95

Lande's Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Pepper Jack and Spinach-Garlic Pesto. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$10.95

Fresh Sautéed Spinach, Feta and Spinach-Garlic Pesto. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Lande's Ham, Amish Cheddar, Fresh Tomato, Caramelized Onion and Green Pepper. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Skinny B*#@H Frittata

$11.95

Egg Whites, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Sautéed Spinach. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Southwest Omelette

$11.95

Black Beans, Jalapeño, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Jalapeño Popper Omelette

$13.95

Cream Cheese, Amish Cheddar Cheese, chopped Jalapeño, topped with salsa and crushed tortilla chips. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette

$14.95

Lande's Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build your own Omelette; choose your Omelette Base, Meat, Cheese, Veggies, etc. Served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

CLASSIC BREAKFAST FAVORITES

Classic Breakfast

$12.95

Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Classic Breakfast

$13.95

Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Tofu Scrambled with Black Beans, Vegan Cheese and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.

Spicy Breakfast Scramble

$13.95

Three Eggs Scrambled with Amish Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese, Chorizo, house-made breakfast potatoes, jalapeños, served with toast and sour cream.

Country Scramble

$14.95

Three Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Ham, Bacon, house-made breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, served with toast.

Steak Scramble

$15.95Out of stock

Three Eggs Scrambled with Grass-fed Steak, Green Peppers, house-made breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, served with toast.

Tofu Scramble

$10.95

Seasoned Tofu, Vegan Sausage, house-made breakfast potatoes, Spinach, Tomato, served with your choice of toast and vegan butter.

Everything Egg Sandwich

$13.95

Two Eggs Scrambled with your choice of Breakfast Meat, Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich

$13.95

Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$13.95

Three Eggs Scrambled topped with two slices of Bacon and Avocado, served on an English Muffin with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.95

Two Eggs Poached on top of house-made Crab Cakes, served on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise, fresh chives and a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two Eggs Scrambled served on top of a Tortilla Shell, Avocado, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Vegan Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Just Egg Scrambled served on top of a Tortilla Shell, Avocado, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.

Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

Corned Beef Hash made with house-made breakfast potatoes served with two eggs prepared any style and toast.

1/2 Order Corned Beef Hash

$7.95Out of stock

1/2 Order of Corned Beef Hash made with house-made breakfast potatoes served with eggs prepared any style and toast.

Steak & Eggs

$21.95Out of stock

Grass-fed NY Strip served with two eggs prepared any style, house-made breakfast potatoes and toast.

Vegan Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Two Drop Biscuits served with Vegan Sausage Gravy.

1/2 Order Vegan Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95Out of stock

1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Two Drop Biscuits served with Sausage Gravy.

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

1/2 Order of Biscuits & Gravy.

Oatmeal

$5.97

Oatmeal topped with Cinnamon, Butter and Brown Sugar.

Seasonal Parfait

$7.50

Yogurt, Granola and Seasonal Fruit. Served with a Muffin on the side.

PANCAKES, FRENCH TOAST & WAFFLES

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with pecans, topped with banana.

Jelly Donut Pancakes

$9.25

Two Cakes served with raspberry filling, topped with vanilla icing.

Almond Joy Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with sliced almonds, topped with chocolate chips and toasted coconut flakes.

Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with cinnamon sugar.

Gluten-free Waffle

$10.95

Gluten-Free Waffle topped with powdered sugar.

French Toast

$9.95

Three pieces topped with powdered sugar.

Vegan Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$10.95

Three pieces of French Toast prepared with our house-made coconut oil, cinnamon and sugar blend.

Tropical French Toast

$11.95

Three pieces of French Toast prepared with grilled pineapple and fresh strawberry, topped with honey, strawberry puree and toasted coconut flake.

Chai French Toast

$11.95

Four Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.

1/2 order Chai French Toast

$8.95

Two Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Butter Burger

$11.95

6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made Butter sauce, add cheese for additional cost. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Bacon BBQ Burger

$13.95

6-ounce grass-fed beef patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, onion and house-made BBQ sauce. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$14.95

6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made herbed mayo. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Vegan House-made Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Black Bean Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made vegan mayo. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Vegan Impossible Burger

$12.95

Impossible Meat (tastes just like the real thing) with lettuce, tomato and house-made garlic vegan aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

BLTE Sandwich

$11.95

Free-Range Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and house-made herbed mayo, served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Classic Rueben

$13.95

Thinly-shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island dressing, served on rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Jackfruit Rueben

$12.95

House-made marinated Shredded Jackfruit, Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Thousand Island dressing, served on rye toast. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Classic Club

$13.95

Free-range Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, house-made herbed mayo, served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$14.95

House-made Crab Cake topped with Lettuce, Tomato and house-made Dill Aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.

Reg Bowl Of Chili With A Biscuit

$7.95Out of stock

Vegan Bowl Of Chili With A Vegan Biscuit

$9.95Out of stock

FOR THE KIDS

Eggs & Toast

$6.00

Two Eggs any way served with your choice of toast.

Baby Cakes

$5.50

Three Baby Cakes topped with powdered sugar and butter.

Vegan Baby Cakes

$6.50

Three Vegan Baby Cakes topped with powdered sugar and vegan butter.

Fruity Pebble Baby Cakes

$5.75

Three Fruity Pebble Baby Cakes topped with Fruity Pebbles and Butter.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly served with Kettle Potato Chips.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese served with Kettle Potato Chips.

A LA CARTE

One Egg

$3.00

A side portion of one egg your way!

One Egg White

$2.75

A side portion of one egg white scrambled.

Just Egg

$3.50

A side portion of Just Egg scrambled.

Bacon

$4.95

A side portion of Bacon.

Sausage

$4.95

A side portion of Sausage.

Ham

$4.95

A side portion of Ham.

Turkey

$4.95

A side portion of Turkey.

Chicken

$4.95Out of stock

A side portion of Chicken.

Chorizo

$4.95

A side portion of Chorizo.

Steak

$4.95

A side portion of Steak.

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

A side portion of Turkey Sausage.

Impossible Meat

$4.95Out of stock

A side portion of Impossible Meat.

Tofu

$4.95

A side portion of Tofu.

Vegan Sausage

$4.95

A side portion of Vegan Sausage.

Black Beans

$1.25

A side portion of Black Beans.

House-made Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95

A side portion of house-made Breakfast Potatoes.

Mixed Greens

$3.50

A side portion of Mixed Greens.

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.95

A side portion of Seasonal Fruit.

Sautéed Spinach

$1.95

A side portion of Sautéed Spinach.

Gluten-free Toast

$3.00

A side portion Gluten-Free Toast by the Neighborhood Nest.

White Toast

$3.00

A side portion of White Toast.

Wheat Toast

$3.00

A side portion of Wheat Toast.

Rye Toast

$3.00

A side portion of Rye Toast.

One Biscuit

$2.95

A side portion of a Single Drop Biscuit.

English Muffin

$2.95

A side portion of a Single English Muffin.

White Bagel

$2.95

A side portion of a Single White Bagel.

Wheat Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

A side portion of a Single Wheat Bagel.

Kettle Potato Chips

$2.00

A side portion of Kettle Potato Chips.

One Buttermilk Pancake

$3.75

A side portion of a Single Buttermilk Pancake.

One Vegan Pancake

$5.25

A side portion of a Single Vegan Pancake.

1/2 order of Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

A 1/2 order of Biscuits & Gravy.

1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

A 1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy.

1/2 order of Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

A 1/2 order of Corned Beef Hash.

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Butter, please!

Vegan Butter

$0.50

Extra Vegan Butter, please!

Sour Cream

$1.00

A side portion of Sour Cream.

Vegan Sour Cream

$1.75

A side portion of Vegan Sour Cream.

Honey

$0.50

A side portion of Honey.

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

A side portion of 100% Real Maple Syrup. The REAL DEAL.

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

A side portion of House-made Pico de Gallo.

Avocado

$2.25

A side portion of Avocado.

Muffin

$3.50

A Muffin on the side.

Cream Cheese (Reg)

$1.99

A side portion of regular Cream Cheese.

Extra Ketchup

$0.25

A side portion of extra Ketchup.

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Extra Butter

$0.25

Extra Vegan Gravy

$2.00

Extra Reg Gravy

$1.50

Extra Vegan Butter

$0.50

Cup Of Vegan Chilli

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Vegan Chili

$6.95Out of stock

GRIDDLE

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with pecans, topped with banana.

Jelly Donut Pancakes

$9.25

Two Cakes served with raspberry filling, topped with vanilla icing.

Almond Joy Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with sliced almonds, topped with chocolate chips and toasted coconut flakes.

Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes

$9.25

Three Cakes filled with cinnamon sugar.

Gluten-free Waffle

$10.95

Gluten-Free Waffle topped with powdered sugar.

French Toast

$9.95

Three pieces topped with powdered sugar.

1/2 order Chai French Toast

$8.95

Two Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.

Drinks

Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$3.95

Small Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Sprite

$3.50

Alcoholic

Blood Orange Screwdriver

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Grapefruit Mint Bellini

$8.00

Vodka Shot

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.95

Mocha Latte

$5.95

Caramel Latte

$5.95

Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Espresso

$3.00

Extra Whip Cream

$1.00

Fudgey Lattes

$7.95

SUMMER DRINKS

Elderflower

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi Breeze

$3.25Out of stock

Olipop Soda

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Lavender Lemonade

$5.95

Vodka Strawberry Honey Soda Cocktail

$8.95Out of stock

Unicorn Farts Sour Me Ale

$7.99

Breckenridge Strawberry Sky Ale

$7.99

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll GF&V

$6.95

Gluten-free Cinnamon Roll by the Neighborhood Nest.

Keto Cake

$8.95Out of stock

House-made Brookies.

Pumpkin Whoopie Gf

$6.95

House-made Whoopi Pie.

Cake Pops

$5.95Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Bundt Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Turtle Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Whoopie Pies

$5.95

Bev's Locally Made Fudge

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!

Website

Location

1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409

Directions

Gallery
Butter Café image
Butter Café image
Butter Café image
Butter Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

District Provisions - 521 Wayne Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
521 Wayne Avenue Dayton, OH 45410
View restaurantnext
Old Scratch Pizza - Dayton
orange star4.5 • 465
812 S Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Carillon Brewing
orange star4.5 • 460
1000 Carillon Blvd Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Culp's Café
orange star4.2 • 195
1000 Carillon Blvd Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Blind Bob's
orange star4.0 • 244
430 E 5th St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Sueño
orange starNo Reviews
607 E 3rd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dayton

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
DK Effect
orange star4.8 • 831
1600 E. Third St. Dayton, OH 45403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dayton
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston