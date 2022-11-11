Butter Café
1,274 Reviews
$$
1106 Brown St
Dayton, OH 45409
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
OMELETTES
Paris Omelette
Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Mean Green Omelette
Lande's Bacon, Sautéed Spinach, Pepper Jack and Spinach-Garlic Pesto. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Fresh Sautéed Spinach, Feta and Spinach-Garlic Pesto. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Denver Omelette
Lande's Ham, Amish Cheddar, Fresh Tomato, Caramelized Onion and Green Pepper. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Skinny B*#@H Frittata
Egg Whites, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion and Sautéed Spinach. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Southwest Omelette
Black Beans, Jalapeño, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Jalapeño Popper Omelette
Cream Cheese, Amish Cheddar Cheese, chopped Jalapeño, topped with salsa and crushed tortilla chips. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette
Lande's Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Avocado, Amish Cheddar and Salsa. Each Omelette is made with 4-cage free eggs and served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Build Your Own Omelette
Build your own Omelette; choose your Omelette Base, Meat, Cheese, Veggies, etc. Served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
CLASSIC BREAKFAST FAVORITES
Classic Breakfast
Two Eggs prepared any style, your choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Classic Breakfast
Just Egg Scrambled, your choice of Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage and Toast, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
Two Eggs Scrambled with Black Beans, Amish Cheddar and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Tofu Scrambled with Black Beans, Vegan Cheese and a side of Salsa, served with our house-made breakfast potatoes.
Spicy Breakfast Scramble
Three Eggs Scrambled with Amish Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese, Chorizo, house-made breakfast potatoes, jalapeños, served with toast and sour cream.
Country Scramble
Three Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Ham, Bacon, house-made breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, served with toast.
Steak Scramble
Three Eggs Scrambled with Grass-fed Steak, Green Peppers, house-made breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, served with toast.
Tofu Scramble
Seasoned Tofu, Vegan Sausage, house-made breakfast potatoes, Spinach, Tomato, served with your choice of toast and vegan butter.
Everything Egg Sandwich
Two Eggs Scrambled with your choice of Breakfast Meat, Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Everything Egg Sandwich
Just Egg Scrambled with Impossible Meat or Vegan Sausage, Vegan Cheese and Toast, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Three Eggs Scrambled topped with two slices of Bacon and Avocado, served on an English Muffin with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two Eggs Poached on top of house-made Crab Cakes, served on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise, fresh chives and a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs Scrambled served on top of a Tortilla Shell, Avocado, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Vegan Huevos Rancheros
Just Egg Scrambled served on top of a Tortilla Shell, Avocado, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, served with a side of house-made breakfast potatoes.
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef Hash made with house-made breakfast potatoes served with two eggs prepared any style and toast.
1/2 Order Corned Beef Hash
1/2 Order of Corned Beef Hash made with house-made breakfast potatoes served with eggs prepared any style and toast.
Steak & Eggs
Grass-fed NY Strip served with two eggs prepared any style, house-made breakfast potatoes and toast.
Vegan Biscuits & Gravy
Two Drop Biscuits served with Vegan Sausage Gravy.
1/2 Order Vegan Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Drop Biscuits served with Sausage Gravy.
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 Order of Biscuits & Gravy.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal topped with Cinnamon, Butter and Brown Sugar.
Seasonal Parfait
Yogurt, Granola and Seasonal Fruit. Served with a Muffin on the side.
PANCAKES, FRENCH TOAST & WAFFLES
Banana Nut Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with pecans, topped with banana.
Jelly Donut Pancakes
Two Cakes served with raspberry filling, topped with vanilla icing.
Almond Joy Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with sliced almonds, topped with chocolate chips and toasted coconut flakes.
Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with cinnamon sugar.
Gluten-free Waffle
Gluten-Free Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
French Toast
Three pieces topped with powdered sugar.
Vegan Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Three pieces of French Toast prepared with our house-made coconut oil, cinnamon and sugar blend.
Tropical French Toast
Three pieces of French Toast prepared with grilled pineapple and fresh strawberry, topped with honey, strawberry puree and toasted coconut flake.
Chai French Toast
Four Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.
1/2 order Chai French Toast
Two Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Butter Burger
6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made Butter sauce, add cheese for additional cost. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Bacon BBQ Burger
6-ounce grass-fed beef patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, onion and house-made BBQ sauce. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Bacon Avocado Burger
6-ounce Grass-fed Beef Patty topped with bacon, Amish cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made herbed mayo. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Vegan House-made Black Bean Burger
Black Bean Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made vegan mayo. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Vegan Impossible Burger
Impossible Meat (tastes just like the real thing) with lettuce, tomato and house-made garlic vegan aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
BLTE Sandwich
Free-Range Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and house-made herbed mayo, served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Classic Rueben
Thinly-shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island dressing, served on rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Jackfruit Rueben
House-made marinated Shredded Jackfruit, Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheese and Vegan Thousand Island dressing, served on rye toast. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Classic Club
Free-range Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, house-made herbed mayo, served on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast. Our meat is free-range, humanely-raised, antibiotic and hormone-free, sourced from regional farmers. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Maryland Style Crab Cake
House-made Crab Cake topped with Lettuce, Tomato and house-made Dill Aioli. All sandwiches come with your choice of our house-made breakfast potatoes or kettle potato chips.
Reg Bowl Of Chili With A Biscuit
Vegan Bowl Of Chili With A Vegan Biscuit
FOR THE KIDS
Eggs & Toast
Two Eggs any way served with your choice of toast.
Baby Cakes
Three Baby Cakes topped with powdered sugar and butter.
Vegan Baby Cakes
Three Vegan Baby Cakes topped with powdered sugar and vegan butter.
Fruity Pebble Baby Cakes
Three Fruity Pebble Baby Cakes topped with Fruity Pebbles and Butter.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly served with Kettle Potato Chips.
Grilled Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese served with Kettle Potato Chips.
A LA CARTE
One Egg
A side portion of one egg your way!
One Egg White
A side portion of one egg white scrambled.
Just Egg
A side portion of Just Egg scrambled.
Bacon
A side portion of Bacon.
Sausage
A side portion of Sausage.
Ham
A side portion of Ham.
Turkey
A side portion of Turkey.
Chicken
A side portion of Chicken.
Chorizo
A side portion of Chorizo.
Steak
A side portion of Steak.
Turkey Sausage
A side portion of Turkey Sausage.
Impossible Meat
A side portion of Impossible Meat.
Tofu
A side portion of Tofu.
Vegan Sausage
A side portion of Vegan Sausage.
Black Beans
A side portion of Black Beans.
House-made Breakfast Potatoes
A side portion of house-made Breakfast Potatoes.
Mixed Greens
A side portion of Mixed Greens.
Seasonal Fruit Cup
A side portion of Seasonal Fruit.
Sautéed Spinach
A side portion of Sautéed Spinach.
Gluten-free Toast
A side portion Gluten-Free Toast by the Neighborhood Nest.
White Toast
A side portion of White Toast.
Wheat Toast
A side portion of Wheat Toast.
Rye Toast
A side portion of Rye Toast.
One Biscuit
A side portion of a Single Drop Biscuit.
English Muffin
A side portion of a Single English Muffin.
White Bagel
A side portion of a Single White Bagel.
Wheat Bagel
A side portion of a Single Wheat Bagel.
Kettle Potato Chips
A side portion of Kettle Potato Chips.
One Buttermilk Pancake
A side portion of a Single Buttermilk Pancake.
One Vegan Pancake
A side portion of a Single Vegan Pancake.
1/2 order of Biscuits & Gravy
A 1/2 order of Biscuits & Gravy.
1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy
A 1/2 order of Vegan Biscuits & Gravy.
1/2 order of Corned Beef Hash
A 1/2 order of Corned Beef Hash.
Extra Butter
Extra Butter, please!
Vegan Butter
Extra Vegan Butter, please!
Sour Cream
A side portion of Sour Cream.
Vegan Sour Cream
A side portion of Vegan Sour Cream.
Honey
A side portion of Honey.
Real Maple Syrup
A side portion of 100% Real Maple Syrup. The REAL DEAL.
Pico de Gallo
A side portion of House-made Pico de Gallo.
Avocado
A side portion of Avocado.
Muffin
A Muffin on the side.
Cream Cheese (Reg)
A side portion of regular Cream Cheese.
Extra Ketchup
A side portion of extra Ketchup.
Extra Syrup
Extra Butter
Extra Vegan Gravy
Extra Reg Gravy
Extra Vegan Butter
Cup Of Vegan Chilli
Cup Vegan Chili
GRIDDLE
Banana Nut Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with pecans, topped with banana.
Jelly Donut Pancakes
Two Cakes served with raspberry filling, topped with vanilla icing.
Almond Joy Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with sliced almonds, topped with chocolate chips and toasted coconut flakes.
Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes
Three Cakes filled with cinnamon sugar.
Gluten-free Waffle
Gluten-Free Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
French Toast
Three pieces topped with powdered sugar.
1/2 order Chai French Toast
Two Pieces of Chai-infused French Toast, layered with mascarpone.
Drinks
Alcoholic
Coffee
SUMMER DRINKS
Bakery
Cinnamon Roll GF&V
Gluten-free Cinnamon Roll by the Neighborhood Nest.
Keto Cake
House-made Brookies.
Pumpkin Whoopie Gf
House-made Whoopi Pie.
Cake Pops
Vegan Chocolate Bundt Cake
Turtle Brownies
Whoopie Pies
Bev's Locally Made Fudge
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Butter Café, your favorite brunch spot, located in Dayton, OH on Brown St. for over 10-years. Everything is better with Butter!
1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409