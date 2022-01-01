Dayton pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Dayton

Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Nest$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Old Scratch Pizza image

 

Old Scratch Pizza

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shorty Pizza$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
Shroom Pizza$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
Elliot Pizza$10.00
Cheese Pizza
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway image

 

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create your own Bar Pie$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread$3.00
Fresh Bolillo smothered in House Made Garlic Butter with Fresh Parsley, Basil and sea salt. Toasted to perfection. Add your favorite cheese and make it extra special!
Riverside Round-Up Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Mozzarella and Red Marinara Sauce
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Sinfully Gluten-Free image

 

Sinfully Gluten-Free

9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$15.75
Cheese
8" Supreme$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
12" Supreme$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
More about Sinfully Gluten-Free
Palermo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Palermo's Italian Restaurant

2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Toppings Calzone$12.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Baked Ziti$14.99
More about Palermo's Italian Restaurant
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
Spinoza's Swirl Bread$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
Pizza Spins$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
More about Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

