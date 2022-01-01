Dayton pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Dayton
More about Roosters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
|Popular items
|Rooster Nest
|$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
|Popular items
|Shorty Pizza
|$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
|Shroom Pizza
|$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
|Elliot Pizza
|$10.00
Cheese Pizza
More about Old Scratch Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Popular items
|Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
|Angry Beekeeper Pizza
|$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Popular items
|Create your own Bar Pie
|$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Fresh Bolillo smothered in House Made Garlic Butter with Fresh Parsley, Basil and sea salt. Toasted to perfection. Add your favorite cheese and make it extra special!
|Riverside Round-Up Pizza
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Mozzarella and Red Marinara Sauce
More about Sinfully Gluten-Free
Sinfully Gluten-Free
9146 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$15.75
Cheese
|8" Supreme
|$12.60
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers
|12" Supreme
|$20.50
Pepperoni, House Made Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers
More about Palermo's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Palermo's Italian Restaurant
2667 S Dixie Dr, Kettering
|Popular items
|3 Toppings Calzone
|$12.99
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$12.99
|Baked Ziti
|$14.99
More about Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek
|Popular items
|Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
|Spinoza's Swirl Bread
|$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
|Pizza Spins
|$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping