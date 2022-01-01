Go
Jubie's Creamery

Jubie's Creamery is dedicated to striving for the highest quality possible in everything we do. This includes everything from the products we serve to the people who serve them. In order to achieve this, we create our hand dipped ice cream one small batch at a time to provide unique, always-fresh creations. Our menu is designed to fulfill even the wildest of ice cream dreams with a variety of crowd favorites, specialty flavors, soft serve custard creations, and many other tasty treats. Let us become your one-stop frozen dessert shop with the help of our incredible scoop staff!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road • $

Avg 4.8 (285 reviews)

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn OH

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
