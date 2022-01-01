Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0453

Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

No reviews yet

THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PIZZA

Spinoza’s is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving upscale, hearth-baked pizza and fresh, artisan salads along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Spinoza's is located in the Mall at Fairfield Commons with an outside entrance located next to Mall Entrance "B" *(next to Morris Furniture).

