Donut Palace

A small, community based donut shop serving the best donuts and pastries in town. Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Dozen Mixed$6.99
Twist Dozen$9.99
Glazed & Cake Dozen$9.99
Dozen Holes$2.00
Apple Fritter$2.50
CAKE$1.15
A donut, with a cake like batter
Mixed Dozen$11.99
ICED DONUT$1.35
These "limited time" donuts are seasonal, and do not stay long on the shelves. Get them while they last!
Tiger Tail$1.75
Hot Chocolate
Location

5264 Salem Ave

Trotwood OH

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
